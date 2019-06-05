I’ll be trying to liveblog the twelfth workshop on security and human behaviour at Harvard. I’m doing this remotely because of US visa issues, as I did for WEIS 2019 over the last couple of days. Ben Collier is attending as my proxy and we’re trying to build on the experience of telepresence reported here and here. My summaries of the workshop sessions will appear as followups to this post.
1 thought on “SHB 2019 – Liveblog”
Alessandro Acquisti was the first speaker, discussing his work on the economics of privacy, leading to his recent work on the economics of behavioral advertising (presented in more detail yesterday at WEIS). The high-level issue is who’s getting the surplus, and what we’re learning is that it’s going to the data-economy intermediaries – especially Google and Facebook. Publishers and merchants both compete, so that’s exactly the outcome you’d expect from economics 101. He’s also looking at the impact of GDPR on the quantity and quality of online content, and the effect of ad blockers (also a WEIS paper). This is all facilitated by his security behavior observatory at CMU, which has been going since 2014 and has instrumentation to measure all sorts of browsing, searching and purchasing behavior.
Next up was David Sidi who’s been studying wariness weariness. We get so bombarded with alerts that we retreat into saying “It’s fiiiine!” A piecemeal approach to privacy may be mistaken. He’s built a platform called DUMP that sits on top of GNOME OS; its focus is mostly on email fingerprinting.
Julie Cohen works on legal institutions and how they evolved as our political economy did. What will the effects be of the informational economy? The driver of legal evolution during industrial capitalism was the realisation that workers needed laws to protect them, as well as the requirements of capitalism itself. So, in addition to new laws around information production, we see protective laws such as those around privacy – and we’ll need to mobilise legal institutions (from local to transnational) to achieve further structural results. The trick is to deal with harms and wrongs without recourse to magical thinking. Simply proclaiming a fundamental right, whether in Brussels or California, isn’t enough. You also need changes in regulatory processes – see Benninger’s “The Control Revolution” (1986). The moves from bureaucracies to financialisation and privatisation lead to output-based regulation; will the move to a more networked society further erode accountability? Will rights be eroded as violations are less the direct action of states, and as discourses of obligation are replaced by discourses of aspiration? Privacy is a noble aspiration, but individualised approaches won’t deliver it. You need information governance at scale which imposes accountability and disrupts seamless operations.
Alisa Frik has been thinking about smart home surveillance of domestic staff. This is complex because of the blending of home and workplace contexts, the power differentials involving not just money but the often unprotected immigration status of staff, and issues of targets vs bystanders. Surveillance is rapidly becoming pervasive via toys, alarms and voice interfaces. Alisa is researching attitudes on all sides about the privacy of both children and staff; how expectations are communicated; and how power dynamics play. Different parties have differing perceptions of what’s creepy. She wants to meet others with similar research interests.
Harvey Molotch is a sociologist interested in how privacy is constructed differently in different cultures. Often it’s better understood the other way round, as revelation: what it’s proper to reveal to whom, from arms and ankles in the Middle East to feelings and relationships. Norbert Elias’s theory of the civilizing process has a lot to say about this – about how you blow your nose, go to the toilet and so on – which gives insights into how privacy evolved. The things that don’t go across cultures easily are often of this type, and we can sometimes map them by studying jokes: small children chip away at the edges of taboo by talking about poo. Another way of chipping away at taboo is the shared participation in taboo revelations such as those of wikileaks – something that people tend to enjoy. A catharsis of release from guarding each other’s secrets can build social solidarity.
Discussion started with distraction; security tasks often distract people from their main goal, and similarly adverts are often a distraction; Alessandro maintains that economic models are the right way to study this. The language of betrayal is also appropriate for many breaches; if someone uses my information for ads I may be annoyed, but if my medical records are sold I am entitled to feel betrayed. Julie thinks we should not just focus on purchase studies and betrayal as the range of harms that law tackles is much greater, from mass shootings to market rigging. We do need quantitative work though, and proper economic work. Alessandro replied that work on privacy and competition are complements rather than substitutes. Maybe we’ll discover that most ads don’t do any work at all, and many of the others are selling stuff people don’t need, so the advertising industry could get hit. Up till now much of the effect of advertising wasn’t really measurable, but about accumulating image or a drive to consume. The methodological aspects of privacy are interesting: people talk and think of it in a transactional way, and the industry supports this rhetoric, yet the externalities and social factors mean you can’t really regulate it that way. Also, the ad support of the Internet is a giant game of 3 card monte; people don’t want to pay for services so pay via a tax on other consumption. You can measure the industrial economy fairly well now via national accounts and stock markets, but we don’t have a handle on the information economy as a lot of it’s opaque. Another way of looking at privacy is as friction; it’s a shame we didn’t get micropayments to work in the 1990s and ended up using ads instead. And the harms rapidly go beyond the simply economic. For example, to use Facebook you need to use the name on your passport, which is hugely problematic for lots of people; and you have to supply five years of social media to get a US visa. The diversity of the language used by the panel is also interesting. Security is illegal things we make money from stopping, while privacy is where the abuse is legal and can be monetised; so you can turn security into privacy by changing the rules. Don’t even ask about the horror show of DNS over https; Mozilla will shortly be sending this to Facebook. In fact, in the security community we systematically engage in betrayal with big data.