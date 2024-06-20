Security and Human Behavior 2024

The seventeenth Security and Human Behavior workshop was hosted by Bruce Schneier at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on the 4th and 5th of June 2024 (Schneier blog).



This playlist contains audio recordings of most of the presentations, curated with timestamps to the start of each presentation. Click the descriptions to see them.



On the lunch of the first day, several attendees remembered the recently departed Ross Anderson, who co-founded this workshop with Bruce Schneier and Alessandro Acquisti in 2008. That recording is in the playlist too.



Kami Vaniea kept up Ross’s tradition by liveblogging most of the event.



I’ll be hosting next year’s SHB at the University of Cambridge.