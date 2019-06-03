I’ll be trying to liveblog the seventeenth workshop on the economics of information security at Harvard. I’m not in Cambridge, Massachussetts, but in Cambridge, England, because of a visa held in ‘administrative processing’ (a fate that has befallen several other cryptographers). My postdoc Ben Collier is attending as my proxy (inspired by this and this).
4 thoughts on “WEIS 2019 – Liveblog”
Peter Swire is a law professor from Georgia Tech who started writing about the Internet in 1993 and started teaching law and cybersecurity in 2004. He’s done public-service work including the NSA Review Group in 2013 and is currently working on cross-border issues. He wrote a Pedagogic Cybersecurity Framework; to get through to people with policy and management responsibility. People in our field tend to think about layers 1-7 in the stack, but that’s not enough. You have to imagine extra layers: layer 8 for corporate management, layer 9 for government and layer 10 for international. What literature do we have for considering these layers?
Layer 8 has a lower layer of training and hygiene, and higher layers of dealing with other organisations and standards. Relevant literatures include Jensen and Meckling on the theory of the firm, the Chicago school, and Oliver Williamson’s “Markets and Hierarchy”; we should be getting our students to read this. As for the government layer, we’re into the law schools and public-policy schools. How do we do private-public partnerships? If you’re writing a law for hospitals, you look at the market failures and ask how they might be fixed; or you look at the public-choice literature and ask what sort of laws might get passed. Then there are the constitutional lawyers on limiting the government, and the criminologists on how people get into crime.
Layer 10, international, we might not think about as the US does so much; but countries don’t act alone. The US and China have a deal, for example; if that’s done well we have better cybersecurity and if it isn’t we have war. And nations set limits on each other. The relevant literatures are international relations; the realist view of how we maximise our advantage will have consequences for cybersecurity. The relationships with other actors are diplomacy, so you have to learn to talk to diplomats and think about communicating the tragedy of the commons. What’s the role of the UN? That’s not traditionally considered part of computer science, but there are people there writing books about cybersecurity. And they’re not here in this room. How do we go about teaching cybersecurity in a business school, as a number of us here do? When is it better to have markets fix cybersecurity, and when do we need rules?
As for research, Peter hopes that the framework shows the importance of what we do at WEIS. Which risks are you worried about? And which literatures do you need to read, and what sort of research is likely to pay off? Ask yourself what sort of story within one of these literatures might interest people, and what sort of specialist conferences you might go to to tell it. We know there’s an explosion of complexity; how do we deal with it? Attacks happen at layers 8 through 10 as well, and are fundamentally similar to the attacks we already know of at layers 1 through 7; we need different conceptual tools to deal with them. He hopes that this framework may be helpful in thinking about what we need.
In questions, I asked whether there’s a “layer 11” of cultural or religious analysis; Peter answered that such approaches may be useful but his focus is on the institutional aspects.
The first refereed talk was by Matthias Weber on A Research Agenda for Cyber Risk and Cyber Insurance. Why is cyber risk management such a vague and hand-wavey topic despite fifteen years of research? Matthias surveyed a number of disciplines from computing through law, economics and accounting to behavioral science, politics and management, finding that they all understand it differently and believed that they were the heading discipline. Dealing with cyber-risk needs a multidisciplinary approach; they suggest some possible research projects here. Another possible nexus of research is whether cybersecurity is a public good; a third is how we can increase the insurability of cyber risk, where a global event database could be really helpful.
Next was Tyler Moore, on Valuing Cybersecurity Research Datasets. Lots of the datasets being shared for operational purposes isn’t much use for research, and making them suitable for sharing is time-consuming and costly. Research datasets on the other hand are often given away free. In addition to the direct costs and legal risks of data sharing, there’s asymmetry, uncertainty and mismatch of value. Incentives for sharing can include direct payment, shared costs of glory. There are collaborative programs including Wombat, CCC and Impact. Impact has been supported by DHS since 2006 and Tyler has studied 200+ requests made up till September 2018, and emailed the requesters of whom 114 replied; over 60% would not have collected the data themselves, and the median avoided costs were about $300,000. However there was no obvious correlation between the cost of collected data and its popularity. Newer datasets are more popular, as are datasets that are restricted rather than completely public.
Richard Clayton was next with Measuring the Changing Cost of Cybercrime (of which I’m an author). We had a survey of cybercrime at WEIS 2012 and decided to update this seven years later to see what had changed. Surprisingly, we got much the same result despite the dramatic changes in the online world since then, from Windows to Android, and to the cloud. There are some changes though. First, we have better data, including victim surveys, so we know that about half of all crime is online (which we could only surmise in 2012). Second, business email compromise and its variants such as CEO fraud and authorised push payment fraud are up. Third, ransomware and cryptocrime are now big thanks to bitcoin. Fourth, there was real damage from Wanncry and NotPetya (though not as much as reported at the time). Phone fraud is down (calls are cheaper) and so’s IP infringement (Viagra’s out of patent, while software and music are sold more by subscription). Oh, and fake antivirus has been replaced by tech support fraud. The takeaway is that cybercrime isn’t so much to do with the technology as with the underlying lack of enforcement, and that hasn’t changed.
Daniel Woods has been working on The County Fair Loss Distribution: Drawing Inferences from Insurance Prices. He’s extracted data from regulatory filings of 26 US insurance companies and used this to reverse engineer loss distributions; he estimates the parameters for six different distributions over some 2000 cyber liability prices offered by one insurer, then extended this to the other 25 firms. He was inspired by Francis Galton’s observation that when farmers try to guess the weight of an ox at a county fair, their guesses may be all over the place but the average is pretty close. He found that the gamma distribution best explains the observed prices. In questions, it was noted that the randomness of county fair attendees may help debias their average guess, while insurers and indeed the insurance industry may assume specific models; and that the difference between the mean and the median indicates that the data are a mix from small and large companies, so one might use impaired rather than implicit probabilities.
Dennis Malliouris has been working on The Stock Market Impact of Information Security Investments. Previous studies had shown mixed results as to whether information security certification raised or lowered a company’s stock price. Dennis found that 145 firms that completed the UK’s Cyber Essentials scheme in 2014-18 had a significant and positive stock market reaction while among 76 firms that became ISO/IEC 27001 compliant in 2011-18, it was associated with significant negative returns.
Jonathan Merlevede was the morning’s last speaker, on Exponential Discounting in Security Games of Timing. Games such as FlipIt have assumed constant returns; Jonathan has been investigating what happens with exponential discounting of gains and costs over time, both with constant-rate and stochastically-timed play. For both attacker and defender, increasing impatience increases the effective cost of moving; as the defender starts off in control, the attacker must play at reasonably high rates to get control at the start of the game, when the contested resource is most valuable. Rapid defensive moves may cause the attacker to drop out. The periodic strategies that were effective without discounting are less obviously so. There are various other subtleties that such models can explore.
Duy Dao started the afternoon with the Economics of Ransomware Attacks. He models them as a game with software vendors who set quality and price in a game with customers, whose equilibrium can be disturbed in odd ways if customers can pay to mitigate losses. For example, instead of cutting prices as security risk increases, the vendor might even raise them. Ransoms can lead to more unpathced machines, and higher ransoms to higher prices for software.
Daniel Arce was next on Cybersecurity and Platform Competition, arguing that platform competition and cybersecurity shape each other. Daniel previously built models that describe duopoly with equilibrium between security level and market share. Here he shows that the security levels can be endogenous, generated by one of the players competing on security, defined as the probability that an attack is unsuccessful. Part of the model is social engineering, and another part is malware targeting based on market share. He assumes that security has the same ratio of fixed costs to marginal costs as the rest of the services provided, and that each platform can set its security level in such a way as to prevent switching. The implication is that competitors to Windows or Android must compete on security.
The third speaker was Sasha Romanosky whose subject was a href=”https://weis2019.econinfosec.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/05/WEIS_2019_paper_53.pdf”>Improving Vulnerability Remediation Through Better Exploit Prediction. Might we prioritise bug fixing by predicting which bugs are most likely to be exploited? Sasha treated automatic severity / exploitability rating as a supervised learning problem where we want to understand the model and the results. He used gradient-boosted trees. His training and evaluation data included Mitre’s CVE list and published exploit code from Exploit DB and Metasploit as well as exploit data from SANS and elsewhere. A question noted that in previous work, the ability to recognise an attack and recover from it appeared to be more important than a raw exploit probability; another that what mattered was the deployment of patches, not just their publication; another was whether this would work in a world where people scan for vulns actively and a find is exploited quickly and massively; another that coverage seemed rather bad even for good AI models, and anything near 80% seems to require fixing most of the bugs.