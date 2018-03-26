Tracing stolen bitcoin

A new Computerphile video explains how we’ve worked out a much better way to track stolen bitcoin. Previous attempts to do this had got entangled in the problem of dealing with transactions that split bitcoin into change, or that consolidate smaller sums into larger ones, and with mining fees. The answer comes from an unexpected direction: a legal precedent in 1816. We discussed the technical details last week at the Security Protools Workshop; a preprint of our paper is here.
Previous attempts to track tainted coins had used either the “poison” or the “haircut” method. Suppose I open a new address and pay into it three stolen bitcoin followed by seven freshly-mined ones. Then under poison, the output is ten stolen bitcoin, while under haircut it’s ten bitcoin that are marked 30% stolen. After thousands of blocks, poison tainting will blacklist millions of addresses, while with haircut the taint gets diffused, so neither is very effective at tracking stolen property. Bitcoin due-diligence services supplant haircut taint tracking with AI/ML, but the results are still not satisfactory.
We discovered that, back in 1816, the High Court had to tackle this problem in Clayton’s case, which involved the assets and liabilities of a bank that had gone bust. The court ruled that money must be tracked through accounts on the basis of first-in, first out (FIFO); the first penny into an account goes to satisfy the first withdrawal, and so on.
Ilia Shumailov has written software that applies FIFO tainting to the blockchain and the results are impressive, with a massive improvement in precision. What’s more, FIFO taint tracking is lossless, unlike haircut; so in addition to tracking a stolen coin forward to find where it’s gone, you can start with any UTXO and trace it backwards to see its entire ancestry. It’s not just good law; it’s good computer science too.
We plan to make this software public, so that everybody can use it and everybody can see where the bad bitcoins are going.
I’m giving a further talk on Tuesday at a financial-risk conference in Paris.
3 thoughts on “Tracing stolen bitcoin”
Similar to the problems with jurisdictions differing on whether a transaction was criminal, what if some jurisdictions have precedent, or decide, that the relevant principle is LIFO?
That would seem to accord more closely to how people think about the balance in a bank account: if I have savings of £500 at the start of the month, get paid £1000 salary and pay out £1000 in bills and withdrawals over the month, that £500 I have at the end of the month feels a lot like the same £500 I had at the start.
At the risk of making a fool of myself in public, I note that on p.8 you say that it is unlikely that governments would declare the blockchain constitutive of bitcoin ownership, and justify that by pointing to the DVLA’s register of motor vehicles being not a register of ownership but merely of responsible keepers. This is true neither of all registries of motor vehicles (the Massachusetts RMV, for instance, issues titles, which are proofs of ownership) nor of all UK government registries (the Land Registry, for example, registers ownership). You may be right that HMG would never recognise the blockchain’s power to confer ownership, but adducing the (arguably odd) status of the DVLA’s register of keepers seems a less-than-convincing way of showing it.
The “rule” in Clayton’s case is in fact only a presumption applicable to a running current account between two parties, which yields to evidence that some other rule was intended. It doesn’t apply where a fiduciary mixes trust money in an account with his own money – in that case the fiduciary is treated as withdrawing his own money before the trust money. And it doesn’t apply where it would be unjust in practice, as in the case of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft v IMB Morgan plc and others [2004] EWHC 2771 (Ch).
It seems doubtful that software can readily embody this flexible and discretionary “rule” (quite apart from the question of whether jurisdictions outside England approach the matter in the same way).