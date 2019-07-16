I’m at PETS 20!9 and will try to liveblog some of the sessions in followups to this post. Note that there is also a livestream of the symposium.
I’m at PETS 20!9 and will try to liveblog some of the sessions in followups to this post. Note that there is also a livestream of the symposium.
6 thoughts on “PETS 2019”
Christiane Kuhn started PETS with a talk on Privacy Notions in Anonymous Communication. She’s interested in how the indistinguishability games used in modern crypto proofs can be extended to anonymity games with multiple participants, some of them collusive. Sender message unobservability foils the adversary trying to distinguish Alice sending Bob a message with Charlie sending Bob a message; for sender unlinkablity, you have either Alice or Charlie sending a further message to Dave, and this is strictly stronger. She counts a total 51 separate privacy notions depending on whether messages can be leaked, and whether receivers, senders or both are unobservable or unlinkable, and has worked out a hierarchy of which properties imply others.
Next was Hans Hanley talking on using differential privacy for guard relay selection in Tor. His problem is how to get the advantages of location-based path selection while minimising the information leaked about your location. His proposal, DPselect, uses differential privacy and is designed to improve on Counter Raptor which defends against attacks based on BGP hijacking (as when Indosat leaked 320k routes in 2014, affecting 44 Tor relays and 38 guard relays). Hans measured the privacy loss over time and found a max-divergence worst-case bound for a set of guards. He then crafted a DP defence that bounds the max-divergence.
Sajin Sasy has been working on Scaling Anonymous Communications Networks with Trusted Execution Environments. Before a Tor client can build a circuit, it needs a copy of the network consensus, which tells it where the relays are. For R relays and C clients this costs bandwidth of RC. People have tried to build peer-to-peer models, but they’ve all been attacked; PIR-Tor tried using private information retrieval but the variants were weak or impractical. Sajin has been trying to solve the problem via SGX, which he uses to create oblivious RAM to store network descriptors with which a client may build circuits using a bandwidth-weighted sampling mechanism but without opening up to an epistemic attack. His mechanism, ConsenSGX, can work well with about 2% of Tor relays using it.
Gerry Wan talked last, about Guard Placement Attacks on Path Selection Algorithms for Tor”>Guard Placement Attacks on Tor. Currently, an adversary who observes the Tor client-guard link can do website fingerprinting attacks. If you counter this with location-aware path selection, the adversary can insert malicious nodes close to you. Gerry has demonstrated attacks on Counter-Raptor and two other algorithms, showing they don’t provide very good protection. He found 10-20 guards were needed to get a probability of about one percent of being picked across 368 ASes with significant numbers of Tor nodes. He proposes a defence that flattens the path selection probability among reasonable guard candidates.
The keynote was given by Simson Garfinkel, explaining how the US Census Bureau plans to use differential privacy in the 2020 census of people and housing. (He has a Science article on this here.) The census is not allowed to publish anything that identifies the data of any individual or establishment; collected data must be kept confidential for 72 years and used only for statistical purposes until then. Disclosure avoidance has evolved with technology. In 2010, the aggregated “census edited file” (CEF) with 44 bits (1.7Gb) of confidential data on each resident was preprocessed into a “hundred-percent detail file” (HDF) that’s still confidential but used to produce pre-specified tabular summaries; people could also pay for special tabulations. The problem was too much public microdata: you get billions of simultaneous equations and can in theory solve for the private data. In 2003 Kobbi Nissim and Irit Dinur had explained this; the practical solution was differential privacy, worked out in 2006 by Cynthia Dwork, Frank McSherry, Kobbi Nissim and Adam Smith, where you add noise. Simson and colleagues have actually done database reconstruction on the 2010 microdata, and found it takes four servers a month to reconstruct the 2010 HDF from microdata; they get all variables right about 38% of the time, covering a bit under 20% of the population. So the 2010 approach just didn’t really work. It did retain some protection, because it swapped very identifiable households with other blocks, so not everyone was compromised. If they’d swapped all the households it would have been OK, but the users wouldn’t have put up with that; the fact that they gave exact population counts for a block was a real vulnerability. Dealing with database reconstruction piecemeal is hard; that’s the value of differential privacy.
It’s not a magic bullet though. How do you set epsilon? Where on the scale between no accuracy and no privacy do you want to sit? Given that, you can add the smallest amount of noise necessary for a given privacy outcome, and — more to the point — you can structure the noise so as to protect the statistics you value. Also, the noise affects small blocks more, which is what you need. In 2018 they did an end-to-end test reporting four tables. In 2020 they will roll out a full system where the CEF will be processed into a “microdata details file” (MDF) from which the tabulations will be derived. Foreseeable issues include that numbers won’t add up; so the number of members of the separate Native American tribes won’t add up to the total of Native Americans, and that will have to be explained to the public. This will protect everyone, while the old system only protected people who were swapped, and it has to be done all at once. Every record may be modified subject to an overall privacy budget, so there’s no exact mapping between the CEF and the MDF. The first effort was block-by-block, an analogue of local-mode differential privacy; at district, county, state and national level the trade-offs are the same, and with an epsilon of 1 you get 0.997 accuracy (the nation isn’t more accurate as the errors add up).
The new top-down algorithm generates a national histogram without geographic identifiers, then sets out to build a geographic histogram top-down, such that the state figures add up to the national figures (this is needed for Congressional redistricting). The construction is then done recursively down through state, county, tract, block group and block, after which they generate the microdata. This can be done in parallel and enables sparsity discovery (e.g. there are very few people over 100 belonging to 5 or more races). The top-down approach turns out to be much more accurate, in that county data have less error than blocks, and national data have essentially no error. Simson has built a simulator you can play with; this leads to a suggested epsilon value between four and six, when you trade off the marginal social benefit of better stats with the marginal social costs of identity theft.
In questions, Simson discussed the techniques used to minimise error by imputing returns for households that didn’t file a return, whether from tax returns or “hot deck imputation” whereby you just pick a random card from the local deck and copy it. There’s now pushback against differential privacy, with criticism from scholars such as Steven Ruggles, who argue that quality will suffer, the law isn’t being satisfied, or the attacker model is too strong; he had a debate with one opponent who was aghast at the idea that a dozen people all aged 50 would have their ages perturbed, rather than just be left aged 50 (which opponents claim preserves privacy). There are limits; among group quarters, a prison won’t be turned into a college dorm, but if there are five dorms you might report four or six. Person-household joins are also hard; you can do the number of men on a block, or the number of households, but the number of children in households headed by a single man is more sensitive. An open problem is quality metrics; do you with L1 accuracy, or with application-driven limits such as one-person-one-vote, the need for majority-minority districts under certain conditions, and equitable welfare distribution? And then there are the policy implications of using detailed race, ethnicity and citizenship data. There has also been a lot of work over the decades on other noise sources such as imputation, substitution, and citizen entry errors; they contribute more noise than differential privacy, but not in as useful ways. Restrictions include that all desired queries on the MDF (and their required accuracy) must be known in advance; they published a call for submissions but got none that make any sense. Also, you can’t test the system by re-running queries on raw data. Many users want highly accurate data on small areas, like a few blocks, and may feel they got better results with the 2010 data; they’re wrong – because of the swapping – but they don’t know the detail of that. Minority statistics are less accurate (but it’s a state secret whether they are better or worse than before.) So can we tune epsilon given all the other noise? We don’t know; epsilon hasn’t been chosen yet for 2020. But there will be published error metrics, which we haven’t had before, and lots of things that previously had to be suppressed now don’t have to be. We also don’t know whether there might be any leakage between 2020 and 2030 but historically people are not consistent even about race and they move on average every seven years. As for side information, one of the advantages of moving to differential privacy is that they don’t have to enumerate available side information. And despite all the online stuff, 20-40% of people will ignore the request to go to the website; so they will hire 500,000 people, go door to door, knock and ask twice, then ask the neighbours, then look for data elsewhere. By comparison the differential privacy effort is 5 people and should be 15; Simson does programming, as well as outreach.
The afternoon session on stylometry was kicked off by Edwin Dauber, talking about Stylistic Authorship Attribution of Small, Incomplete Source Code Fragments. He collected a set of 104 GitHub programmers, randomly selecting files until he got 15-50 samples of their code. He trained a classifier with single-sample accuracy just under 50%, compared with the 1% he’d have got from random chance. If we filter predictions by confidence, we can do a lot better for some authors or samples.
Next was Asad Mahmood, who’s interested in how to avoid being detected by such techniques; his talk was entitled A Girl Has No Name.How can an author of a piece like this escape identification and reprisal? Asad has developed and automated authorship obfuscation tool called Mutant-X. It generates many versions of the input document by replacing words with synonyms in such a way as to preserve sentiment. The problem is transferability: it is not effective against unseen attribution systems.
Kassem Fawaz is working on audio privacy against multi-microphone sensors. There have been lots of papers on using phones as sonar, including gesture sensing via Doppler shifts and chest motion sensing via round-trip delay. Defences include jamming / obfuscation systems like PhyCloak, and to get past such measures the attacker can use multiple microphones to beamform. Kassem has already implemented this, using eight commodity microphones behind a wall, and found that even in the presence of an obfuscator he could get gestures and breathing. His latest proposal is to improve the obfuscation, by transmitting uncorrelated jamming signals in different directions. He evaluated the scheme with 4-6 distributed obfuscation speakers and 8-16 adversary mikes connected to Pixel phones; for details see the paper.
Nisarg Raval also does obfuscation for sensor privacy, and as he wants to stop apps on devices inferring private information, he has to obfuscate data before it reaches an app. Unlike previous researchers, he wants to take account of the app; as many apps use ML and neural networks are universal approximators, his insight is to use a neural network as an obfuscator too; in fact he trains it iteratively with attacker networks. He evaluated the system for utility (against the Cifar10 dataset), privacy (protecting user identification via stylometry while allowing it to still read handwritten digits) and how well it works with real-world apps. In questions, there was an argument about whether such systems assume some white-box knowledge of the app’s classifiers.
Jonathan Rusert started the social-media session discussing Inadvertent Location Privacy Leaks on Twitter. Location leaks in all sorts of ways, such as textual references to events, or hashtags found at only one facility. Jonathan’s built a Bayesian classification tool called Jasoos that creates both spatial and temporal models of features that leak location. Jasoos can also be used to warn users of revealing tweets or delete them; it’s hard to do anything more systematic as you can’t tell in advance which words will become revealing when.
Janith Weerasinghe has been working on Linguistic Indicators of Mental Health Status on Twitter. The Samaritans had a “radar” app looking for suicide risks on twitter, but pulled it after protest; people want agency over who has their mental health information. Janith looked at previous research on using language use to predict depression and PTSD and tried to figure out how they worked. He started from a Johns Hopkins dataset from 2015 that scraped messages reporting diagnoses, and then looked for previous posts by the same user; the early classifiers got 75-85% accuracy. Was there any expectation of privacy then? In many cases, no; many users talked openly about their issues. He analysed this in more detail and found that there are indeed linguistic features that suggest depression, but they have a high false-positive rate, so we must be careful of the base rate fallacy. It’s less clear how you field a mitigation strategy.
Bo Luo would like a way to score private information about to be posed on social networks to stop people disclosing things that they later regret. He used a crawler to collect 7 million candidate tweets, filtered them and got mTurkers to rate 29,000 of them for sensitivity. He then collected a second dataset and had 566 analysed by grad students as ground truth. He found that the extremely sensitive tweets were reliably identified by most annotators. His goal was high recall but low precision, as the idea is simply to give people an “Are you sure?” prompt before releasing the message.
The talk on Lethe has been moved to the statistics session tomorrow, as it has to be given by video for visa reasons.
Paul Schmitt has been working on Oblivious DNS. Recursive DNS servers are a privacy weak point; hence the controversy about DNS Over TLS. Paul has built a prototype, ODNS, that separates identity by encrypting it, for transmission to the authoritative server. In effect, he’s tunnelling DNS over DNS, and uses various tricks to minimise latency. He loaded a whole lot of pages to test page load time; the handful of slower sites were Facebook, Instagram and Craigslist. Live.com was actually a lot faster as they hit a different CDN. Such glitches suggest widespread anycast deployment; but some users might favour policy-based routing to get to resolvers that are less likely to record their traffic.
Georgia Fragkouli has been Morphing Packet Reports for Internet Transparency. What’s the best metric for Tor anonymity facing a less capable attacker than the global passive adversary? She proposes measuring leakage via cross-correlation, which corresponds to anonymity set size and the adversary’s ability to select the correct traffic flow for inspection. CAIDA data from 2018 suggest that 62% of flows are no more than 5-anonymous when observed for 10 minutes. Adding noise, as with differential privacy, would destroy transparency; we couldn’t verify service level agreements. Some things can be done with coarsening the time granularity, which generally works well, and perhaps adaptive binning; coordination among ISPs could also help.
Geoffrey Alexander is has been Detecting TCP/IP Connections via IPID Hash Collisions. Can an off-path attacker detect a TCP connection between a target machine and a Tor node? Yes – using a side-channel he’s found using hash collisions in Linux IPIDs. It detects when Linux switches from one of 2048 global counters to a per-connection TCP counter. The counter depends on the destination IP address. You send a probe packet, then N packets from a spoofed address, than another probe, and if the difference between IPIDs is N+1 you have a collision. The new attack detects connections with a true positive rate of almost 85% and a false positive of almost 11%; it incorrectly reports a connection 5% of the time. With a toy Tor network where connections lasted 10 minutes, the true positive rate jumped to 96%. This vulnerability was patched out of the Linux kernel after responsible disclosure last year. Geoffrey’s coauthor Jed Crandall had found an earlier side-channel attack using the IP fragmentation cache in 2014.
Ghada Arfaoui has investigated The privacy of the TLS 1.3 protocol. Its goals are to authenticate the server, and optionally the client; content confidentiality; and data integrity. But what about privacy? Issues include linking two sessions and learning a party’s session partner; she formalises this in terms of the circumstances in which virtual principals can be identified with previous ones. She presents a model for a full TLS handshake and an extended one for TLS with session resumption. TLS achieves privacy in this model with the exception of some inherent limitations.
Johannes Becker started Wednesday’s sessions with a talk on tracking anonymous bluetooth devices. Bluetooth 4 introduced LE and claims to support privacy; this means that the MAC Address changes from time to time. Johannes used a software radio to record the Bluetooth advertising channel and studied it for tokens that are sufficiently persistent and unique for tracking. As tokens change about every 15 minutes, you need about 40 bits. He found a various issues, starting with address carryover: devices update tokens asynchronously, so you can often track them across changes; Windows 10 makes this easy as it changes address only every 60 minutes but payloads persist longer than that, so joining up addresses is trivial; Microsoft Surface Pen leaks its permanent MAC address on the public advertising channel; iOS and macOS devices leak timing information on device activity in advertising messages. In conclusion, while most devices use randomised addresses to stop tracking, the implementation is usually lousy. On Android and iOS you can get a proper fresh address by switching bluetooth off and on again; with Microsoft kit it’s harder, as you have to go into Device Manager (and not use their pen at all).
Erik Sy was next with A QUIC Look at Web Tracking. Google’s QUIC protocol is designed to replace TLS over TCP in http/3 and as it’s in Chrome, it already accounts for 7% of web traffic. TLS suffers from handshake delay, head-of-line blocking, as well as protocol entrenchment; changes to the protocol or even implementation break all sorts of legacy systems and middleboxes. Fast client identification is important in the context of real-time bidding. QUIC promises to fix these problems and support mobility too, enabling sessions to persist as people roam between access points; this involves cacheing a server hello token which contains the last-seen IP address of the client, encrypted by the server. There’s also a server config that contains a public key, which can also be personalised to track clients. The downsides include making third-party tracking feasible; it takes a browser restart to end a tracking period. Feasible countermeasures might include aligning QUIC tracking with cookie policies; not using user-unique public keys, perhaps using OCSP or certificate transparency to spot servers who issue too many public keys; bounding cache lifetimes, and to much less than the one week in Blink and in TLS session resumption; and disabling third-party tracking by limiting the reuse of third-party QUIC State to revisits to the same first party. He concluded that we should not trust advertising companies to build privacy-friendly transport protocols.
Giridhari Venkatadri has been Investigating sources of PII used in Facebook’s targeted advertising. Facebook advertisers can choose up to 15 attributes for the ad engine to match; it returns size estimates for each audience. Can these mechanisms leak personal information, or be used to discriminate? Well, transparency is limited, so Giridhari set out to identify Facebook’s sources. He uploaded all 2,800 landline numbers from Northeastern University and found that 58% matched Facebook users. Some subtlety is needed as the minimum size estimate Facebook will give out is 20; he circumvents rounding by finding the rounding threshold empirically, deleting one number and then adding the number he’s investigating. He uses other techniques to test for and circumvent noise addition. They disclosed this responsibly to Facebook, who responded that the ability to check whether a single phone number was targetable was not considered to be a vulnerability. One author provided a mobile number to Facebook Messenger for two-factor authentication, and found that this was used for ad targeting (though when it was supplied as a WhatsApp identifier, it wasn’t). They also deduced that Facebook matches PII, e.g. when others upload it as contact information, and they didn’t deny it; they said that the phone numbers were owned by whoever had uploaded them.
Martino Trevisan surveyed 4 Years of EU Cookie Law: Results and Lessons Learned. He built a tool from an instrumented Chrome that checks URLs for trackers that violate the directive, and did 179k website visits, collecting almost 200Gb of data. He checked whether cookie bars were displayed, the impact of varying browser and location, and how things changed over 4 years. He tabulated violations by sector; the great majority of news sites break the law, while government websites mostly comply, as do most sites in science and education. There’s not much variation within the EU. But outside it's much worse. The most pervasive trackers belong to the Internet giants: googleads.g.doubleclick.net is already present in 22% of pages even before the user gives consent, and the top 10 sites account for 40% of violations. Consent is mostly cosmetic; nothing happens if you click on it. Finally, about 60% of websites have been violating the law steadily for the last four years; it's stable across countries and devices too; an enforcement failure as nobody's in charge of chasing violators.