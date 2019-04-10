I’m in the Security Protocols Workshop, whose theme this year is “security protocols for humans”. I’ll try to liveblog the talks in followups to this post.
Steven Murdoch started the workshop with a talk on transparency enhancing technologies. He’s been following the court case Bates and others v Post Office Ltd; the claimants are post office franchise operators who argue that the defendant’s Horizon bookkeeping system made errors that cost many of them lots of money and led to some going bankrupt or being wrongly prosecuted. The trial has now gone on for a decade and the parties have spent over £10m between them. What sort of jurisprudence is appropriate to technical security disputes? If a court uses Bayesian updating, unlikely events such as flaws in cryptography can be swamped by more common events such as operator dishonesty, which can lead to the wrong outcomes in cases like this one. The prior experience of payment disputes is not encouraging. One has to distinguish carefully between having a correct but vague answer to the right question, from having a precise answer to the wrong one. So how can we reduce the likelihood of evidence wrongly appear consistent with human error? In the Horizon case, there was a keystroke log but it turned out to be less useful than hoped; arguments were made that the information would violate both personal privacy and commercial confidentiality. Perhaps we need a law to the effect that computer systems that are incapable of clearing innocent people should not be admissible in evidence.
Next was Benjamin Reinheimer has been studying audio CAPTCHAs such as those based on the cocktail party problem. His experiments used overlapping male and female synthesised voices reciting numbers, letters and words; the best machine-learning classifiers he could train were reasonable at identifying what the male voice said, but much less capable at distinguishing the female one. Questioners pointed out that this may reflect bias in the software or in its training datasets; that the most expensive part of deploying such a system is data collection and annotation; and that the best way to amortise these costs might be to ask extra questions and to give as little feedback as possible to solvers when solutions are rejected; and that audio CAPTCHAs are not just a potential substitute for screen-based ones but now an intrinsic sector of their own, given the growth of phone-based systems.
The third speaker of the afternoon, Sasa Radomirovic, has been thinking about mental models. In cyberspace these are often contrived by vendors; emptying the trash makes a suitable sound but doesn’t convey the subtleties of deletion versus secure deletion. The design quality varies and could often be improved, particularly by feedback: in the real world we know whether our lawnmower engine is running or not. With software it’s not that straightforward, and the things that can undermine our mental models include abstraction, delay and change; above all the latest things are ever more complex and it tends to be only the young that follow them closely, and the same emoji also looks quite different on different platforms – leading to fragmentation and age stratification. It would be better to have standardised signs such as we have for hazard warnings and street furniture. What security symbols do we have? There are many little locks and keys but their meanings are very diverse. Sasa would like a standard vocabulary of security signage to communicate both protection goals and trade-offs.
Last up of Wednesday afternoon’s was Simon Foley, talking about social constructionism in security protocols. His first case study was the Equifax hack, which the CEO initially blamed on human error – a C-level executive for not overseeing the vulnerability management process; the individual concerned argued that it was stupid controls instead. Simon surveyed network defenders from network operations centres and incident response teams. Their understanding is jointly constructed, often by people talking directly with subject experts rather than using the company’s formal procedures. To manage such processes we need to understand the shared reality that emerges. Simon is trying to understand the human experience of being in the loop of security systems; this is good for discovering the “unknown knowns”, the things we know without realising it, and for understanding that human transgression is a normal component of the status quo. For example, a protocol that froze a screen in hospitals after the webcam detected the absence of a human for five second caused so much annoyance to doctors that they circumvented it by covering the webcam. Simon has also been trying to develop a theory of the socio-technical experience of CSIRTs. Information sharing contrary to procedure is associated with cognitive dissonance.
Thursday’s sessions were started by Vasilios Mavroudis, who has been studying market manipulation. Electronic markets now have books of buy and sell orders, and a matching engine to pair them. The orders in the book can be at market, or have limit prices, or may be partly hidden (e.g. the full quantity isn’t displayed). The EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive requires markets to have fair access, with operational transparency, symmetric information and trading integrity. In addition to traditional abuses from publishing misleading information to pump-and-dump, there are now technical tricks too around trading protocols, timing and side channels. Fingerprinting techniques can be used to uncover anonymous traders. Illegal tricks include quote stuffing; queue jumping, sniping and scalping can be illegal depending on the context. There’s debate about sniping; some see it as a bug (it discriminates against slower traders, so the Toronto exchange imposes a random delay of 1-3ms on all traders) and others as a feature that drives technology uptake. Traders used to minimise latency by renting premises close to the market, or even colocated machines – though at some markets, such machines are now all given the same length of cable.
The second speaker, Prashant Anantharaman, has been studying mismorphisms – where different people perceive things differently. An example is the use of null characters in phishing domain names; they can deceive machines too, as with the mozilla null character bug. Prashant is categorising such bugs by the strategies used by programmers to deal with uncertain values, or to check possible inconsistencies in input such as with the Heartbleed bug. The protocol designers and implementers may be in different teams or even companies, while the input validator, the parser and the protocol engine may be in different software libraries and may not be completely interoperable between client and server.
Chan Nam Ngo has been working on affordable security, and in particular the fairness of multiparty computation, which means that corrupt parties get the answer if and only if honest parties do, and which requires an honest majority. Crypto fairness and financial fairness aren’t quite the same thing. To illustrate this, Chan Nam ran a version of Kumaresan’s see-saw game among five audience members; the last player ended up having to deposit seven pounds to win one. Scaling such systems up makes things even worse – MPC trading between dozens of parties could impose a disadvantage factor in the hundreds. The open problem is to design a protocol where everyone locks up about the same stake in escrow for a trade or game regardless of when they move.
Vijay Kothari and Michael Millian have been studying human-computability boundaries; how should you go about designing an automaton around people? The boundary of what people can reason about doesn’t map neatly on to automaton boundaries; people can reason about some but not all pushdown automata and some but not all Turing machines. Questions were raised about whether mapping the human-machine boundary in formal machine terms was the best approach; in other application areas the boundary is at a higher layer in the stack. For example, humans deal better with probabilities when they are expressed in frequentist terms, or made socially salient. A further problem is that people have different cognitive styles, with some people trained in computational thinking and others not. Individuals also use different styles at different times: an expert operating in her domain of expertise with motivation and focus is very different from a random person visiting a site with partial attention en route to something else.