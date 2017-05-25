I’m liveblogging the Workshop on Security and Human Behaviour which is being held here in Cambridge. The programme is here. For background, see the liveblogs for SHB 2008-15 which are linked here. Blog posts summarising the talks at the workshop sessions will appear as followups below.
2 thoughts on “Security and Human Behaviour 2017”
The first SHB talk actually took place the previous day when my co-organiser Angela Sasse gave the Wheeler Lecture, the Computer Lab’s annual distinguished invited talk.
Her lecture was on “Can we make people value IT security?”. She recalled stumbling into information security by accident in the late 1990s when working on early VOIP and videoconferencing tools. Their telco partner had found the cost of resetting passwords had trebled over three years as they had separate passwords for different services; she found that the firm was asking people to perform unfeasible tasks, which led to her 1999 paper Users are not the enemy. Impossible workloads led to workarounds, leading to a downward spiral in security culture as users came to disbelieve and disrespect the security team. We now know in detail that complex systems cause mistakes while conflicts with primary tasks lead to noncompliance, but still many measures annoy people for little discernible benefit. SSL warnings are an example; any designer can tell you that warnings should be reserved for genuine exceptions. Yet Microsoft has habituated almost everyone to swat warnings away. Akhawe and others estimated a false positive rate of 15000 to 1; anything above 3% damages response. Felt showed that warnings work better if they’re brief and to the point. Another approach is to try to stop habituation; FMRi studies show that changing the warnings can do this; but is such a bullying approach at all justifiable when so many warnings are false alarms? There is unfortunately a nagging paternalism in security, often justified by “nudge” behavioural economics. It’s the old cartoon of why people choose the murder car. At CHI this year, there was the beginnings of a pushback against this, with a workshop on Batya Friedman’s value-sensitive design. The idea is that both intended and included values should be negotiated at the design stage, particularly when the embodied values aren’t transparent in the product. For her view on click to consent, see the Biggest Lie website; see also Turow’s survey of what people feel about all this. But training users often doesn’t work; Whitten’s attempts to train people to understand public-key cryptography using the LIME tutorial met significant resistance, with users expecting “that sort of thing” to be handled automatically. more recently, Abu-Salma interviewed 60 people who had downloaded encrypted chat tools; 50 of them had given up. As Phil Hallam-Baker put it, people want to protect themselves, not join a crypto-cult. And most secure tools are like a car that doesn’t go to most of the places you want to visit. Turning to desktop sandboxing, Dodier-Lazaro found that most users preferred to retain their plugins and other features; utility won over security. Needham pointed out in his Clifford Paterson lecture that security isn’t the only place where an ordinary person has a problem and a friendly mathematician solves a neighbouring problem. Yet again and again it’s assumed that people are the problem, not technology. Recently, the Denver manifesto is a new initiative, which Angela supports; it calls for computer science educators to not just consider values but to empower students with the tools necessary for discussing and evaluating relevant values and tensions between them, as well as an understanding of externalities and risk evaluation. More broadly, the word “security” is often unhelpful, as “security” problems are generally IT design problems. We should not have to tell people not to open unexpected emails – or for the police to warn people of ransomware with an attachment called ransomware.pdf! For people to be credible, they need to be competent and to have appropriate motivation, and the fracas over Wannacry revealed few actors with both attributes. Molotch pointed out that security is often best improved by investing in other things, such as proper staffing levels and PA systems that work. In conclusion, the categorical imperative of human-centred security is “don’t waste people’s time and attention”. Second security paternalism often masks incompetence, vested interests and unwillingness to change. Instead, we should understand and support user activities and values; and finally, fixing this will need serious attitude change as well as much broader skills.
Questions included whether information security matters that much, if it’s awful and the world still doesn’t end; whether regulation is needed to fix the problem; and why bank accounts are still presented as sixteen digits at the customer’s risk, when we’ve known for years that they should be presented in chunks that fit human short-term memory; whether we need mandatory design reviews, even at the cost of slowing innovation, as Bosch has done; whether we’re teaching our kids the rights things or transmitting fundamental misconceptions (the latter, which is hard to fix with ten different security education bodies in the UK fwith self-appointed experts); practical things we can do, such as going through our programming course materials and removing all the examples of potentially vulnerable code; whether we’re making structural and social responsibilities into individual ones, and whether indeed it’s reasonable to expect all cryptographers to be warm and fuzzy experts, or whether it’s mostly risk shifting (it is); what we can practically do when the risk can’t be eliminated (in most cases there isn’t a trade-off between risk and usability – it’s an excuse for not bothering with usability, or even with what people want); and finally whether the trend to third-party authentication by google and facebook is good or bad (Angela’s worried when the data are collected by companies who’ll then do behavioural analysis and use it for advertising).
Alice Hutchings kicked off the regular sessions, talking about crime in the sky. People think of plane crime nowadays in terms of shoe bombs, laptop bombs and other terrorist threats; yet the reality is volume crime – of drug and cigarette smuggling, people trafficking, and fraud. Tying offences together is travel fraud: cheap tickets, obtained by credit card fraud and other types of cybercrime, and often sold at 25% of market value. Alice has been interviewing airlines, banks, travel agents and others; it’s a bit like the story of the elephant, where each of the blind men had a quite different perspective. The police response has been aimed at the traveler, and that doesn’t work well as they are either victims or claim to be.
Marc Schuilenburg has written extensively about the management of security and safety, which are contested concepts. Marc is both a philosopher and a professor of criminal law, and sees security as a way of ordering our lives; it’s essentially anthropological, and non-human things like badges and fences historically played essentially passive roles. Nowadays however we see an emergent “system” in which big brother controls us, augmented by surveillance capitalism where the “little sisters” Google and Facebook monetize us. However they face a lot of difficulties in implementing their programmes; rather than just looking at their aims and effects, we need to pay more attention to their problems and limitations in detail. What’s the uncertainty principle (of context and consequences) and what about black swans, and unintended functionality such as planes that can be used as weapons? In short, we need to think a lot more about complexity.
Yi-Ting Chua uses social network analysis to understand cybercrime. One topic of how trust works in stolen data markets. Where both buyer and seller can be untrustworthy, the dyadic aspects are more interesting, and social network analysis lets you go beyond the purely financial aspects of an evolutionary game model to the propagation of beliefs and how people learn criminal techniques. There are interesting questions about how similar they are both to legitimate markets and also to the process of radicalization.
Monica Whitty has worked in the past on romance scams, and now works with Gumtree on detecting and preventing mass marketing fraud more generally. She studies the psychology of victims and the effectiveness of warnings; as the criminals get better, it’s ever harder to tell genuine offers from fake ones. One surprising finding from her work is an apparently perverse effect of guardianship attempts: that people who read sites like getsafeonline seem more likely to be scammed, and also to become repeat victims.
Richard Clayton described being a victim of a travel scam where the crooks phone up conference speakers and offer to arrange hotel bookings, which turn out not to exist. However if the booking had been genuine, that would just have been a rather entrepreneurial travel agency. A large chunk of cybercrime is not about interesting technical of psychological stuff; it’s just businesses that don’t keep their promises because their victims are overseas and the police can’t get it together. Richard has large numbers of such dodgy offers, which are available to researchers via the Cambridge Cybercrime Center; the way to study this stuff is at scale.
Jeff Yan talked about detecting various kinds of fraud and sharp practice on the Hong Kong stock market but asked us not to blog the details.
Discussion started on what are good signals for companies; Richard suggested looking whether the annual report has photos of company staff, and actually has their names. Monika discuss further why people who pay attention to fraud advice become victims more often; this really needs to be picked apart! To what extent are anti-fraud warnings just risk dumping? To what extent are victim behaviours masked, complemented or otherwise affected by other traits such as impulsivity? And to what extent does adversarial behaviour inevitably defeat static models, or is it just nimble crooks avoiding slow-moving police bureaucracies? Criminals are certainly usually better at timing, and are often seen as sexy. Social tools such as messaging enable crooks to build strong trust relationships with targets. This is why the posters in Western Union saying “Don’t send money to strangers” don’t work; by the time you’re ready to pay, the scammer isn’t a stranger any more! You have to explain the modus operandi in much more detail, and we’re not good at that. You can’t just teach three things, or the bad guys will design their scams to avoid them. In Japan, the biggest fraud problem is old people being scammed that their grandchildren are in trouble; the roots of the trust problem there go back to changing social structures. And smart lottery fraudsters give free lottery tickets to their victims first to create trust. Many signals of trust are easy to mimic, As one criminal said, “There’s a scam out there for everyone!” Much of this is not new; it’s documented in books of a generation or two ago such as “The Big Con”.