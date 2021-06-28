WEIS 2021 – Liveblog

I’ll be trying to liveblog the twentieth Workshop on the Economics of Information Security (WEIS), which is being held online today and tomorrow (June 28/29). The event was introduced by the co-chairs Dann Arce and Tyler Moore. 38 papers were submitted, and 15 accepted. My summaries of the sessions of accepted papers will appear as followups to this post; there will also be a panel session on the 29th, followed by a rump session for late-breaking results. Videos of the sessions will be linked here in a few days.
Marie Vasek chaired the first paper session, and the first speaker was Scott Lee Chua. He’s been Measuring the Deterioration of Trust on the Dark Web. The direct impact of law-enforcement interventions seems hard to measure; are there indirect effects? Scott proposes vendors’ “return on reputation” (RoR) as a proxy for whether police operations have been effective in undermining trust. Positive RoR values have been measured on eBay and Taobao; will darknet vendors pay more to cut risks, and drive RoR higher still? He studied the Alphabay takedown in July 2017, after which buyers and vendors migrated to Hansa. Three weeks later people learned that Hansa was already controlled by the Dutch police, which sowed distrust. Scott reviewed data on the Dream Market, which persisted. It did indeed turn out that RoR did not change with the Alphabay takedown, but increased significantly after the Hansa takedown; 5-star vendors started doing over 30% better than their 4-star competitors. So damaging buyer trust increases barriers to vendor entry, leading to fewer and more conspicuous vendors.
Ugur Akyazi has been Measuring Cybercrime as a Service. This has been growing as a business, is promoted through underground forums, and is a priority for law enforcement. How do CaaS vendors find customers? Underground markets are better for product-type sales while custom websites lack reputation mechanisms. Therefore people have shifted to forums, especially since the takedown of Alphabay, Hansa etc. Services range from renting infrastructure through hacking on demand to cash-out. He developed classifier for service type, supply, demand and cost. It turned out that, in hackforums at least, CaaS peaked in 2012. However the ratios of the service offerings have remained stable over time.
Richard Clayton’s subject is that Cybercrime is Entrepreneurship (I’m an author). Up till now, cybercrime has been analysed technically, empirically, through security economics and through criminology. Yet something is still lacking, and we present a framework for seeing crime gangs as tech startups. There’s an enabler that makes a crime possible, a barrier to entry that has to be overcome; there may then be pathways to scale, or bottlenecks that prevent things scaling; in the absence of defenders, it may scale up until eventually it saturates somehow. Richard described 419 scams as an example; there are ten more examples in the paper. We hope that the framework may help in assessing new cybercrime types to get some idea whether we ought to be worried. The biggest difference between crime startups and regular ones is that the crooks don’t have access to VC; they’re running a tech startup with the financial structure of an ice-cream shop. In questions, Susan Landau pointed out that location also matters; being in a non-extraditable country is a big advantage.
The second session was chaired by Erin Kenneally, and the first speaker, Daniel Woods, described How Cyber Insurance Shapes Incident Response. Ten years ago, NIST 800-61 set out how organisations should respond to incidents; experience has shown that SME’s can’t work with such heavyweight planning. The reality nowadays is that the person who notices the attack calls a hotline, and a responder takes over; cyber-insurance has helped to drive this. However the victim firm and the insurer may not agree on the selection of forensic investigators, lawyers, PR folks etc; a classic principal-agent problem, spiced by high transaction costs and a short timescale. Daniel found that insurers often restricted clients to a pre-approved panel of support firms, and had their hotlines staffed by lawyers. Daniel studied the panels of 14 insurers to analyse how they act as gatekeepers; some legal, forensics and PR firms charge at a discount rate, or even offer a fixed-price service. A handful of law firms dominate; sell attorney-client privilege, and have invested seriously in relationships with insurers. A large number of forensic firms get work, with new competitors breaking away from incumbent firms. This drives down prices and means that SMEs have a response capacity where they previously didn’t.
Kiran Sridhar was next, working on Cybersecurity Information Sharing in the context of CERT/CC and supply-chain threats. He got access to 434K emails since 1993 discussing vulnerabilities; he extracted statistics on trends, vulnerability characteristics, and priorities. CERT/CC has become more aggressive at prioritising vulns; multi-vendor vulns get more attention; and that resolving vulns take longer if they’re deeper in the chain. Kiran has come to believe that cooperative vulnerability coordination is possible, but it will take more work. The issues are around the ways software is deployed and the need for automation: we need ways of alerting repositories, and shipping patches based on software bill of materials. We also need better ways of prioritising vulns as this simply takes up so much bandwidth. There will ultimately be hundreds of supply-chain vulns affecting every company, so getting this right will be increasingly important.
Anna Cartwright is trying to measure The value of data, in the sense of willingness-to-pay and willingness-to-accept for access to files. In her first study, of 800 people from the UK about the value of the data on their principal digital device showed a tenfold difference between WAP and WTA in the case of malicious deletion. A second study was 400 people in employment, with WTA framed as the deletion being voluntary rather than adversarial; the discrepancy was similar to the first study. WTA seems less reliable, but WTP may underestimate the value of the data.
Monday’s third and final session was chaired by Mingyuan Liu. The first speaker was Shakthidhar Gopavaram exploring Willingness-To-Pay vs. Willingness-To-Accept in an IoT Marketplace. The discrepancy between the two may be explained by the endowment effect and status-quo bias; the latter can be decomposed into loss aversion and omission bias (the desire to avoid later regret). He recruited 40 people interested in owning a smart plug and studied whether they would pay more for cameras or fitness trackers. He found that the detailed design of the marketplace has a significant impact on purchase decisions around privacy – so privacy markets might be significantly enabled by a few key players such as Amazon.
Elsa Rodriguez was next, Quantifying the Role of IoT Manufacturers in Device Infections. She’s been using the ‘Mirai telescope’ of the IP addresses of infected devices from July to September 2020, observing almost 32k infected IoT devices. 42% of infections are due to just nine manufacturers, all based in Taiwan and China, of which the worst are Avtech and HikVision. This pattern holds across the 20 countries with the most infected devices. As for the vendors, slightly over half (53%) have some updates available to download. Elsa concludes that we might get results if we focus efforts on these firms; the evidence is now sufficient to justify government intervention.
Tuesday’s last speaker was Amutheezan Sivagnanam who has been studying The Benefits of Bug Bounty Programs. He’s analysed the Chromium program to see the probability that vulnerabilities are rediscovered, and whether external bug hunters report the same kinds of vulnerabilities as found by internal testers and as used in exploits. Over 21k reports have been made public since 2008; by comparing the Chromium issue tracker, CVEs and git, a lot can be learned. It turns out that there are significant differences between internal and external bug hunters, while rediscovery is non-negligible but trickier to pin down as most bugs are patched rather quickly. Exploiters go for the subset of critical bugs with high severity in stable release channels that affect the rendering engine and where the code is in C++. This raises the question of whether the Chromium team should incentivise external bug hunters to go after those sorts of bug.