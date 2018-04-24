I am at the IEEE Euro Security and Privacy Conference in London.
The keynote talk was by Sunny Consolvo, who runs Google’s security and privacy UX team, and her topic was user-facing threats to privacy and security. Her first theme was browser warnings, which try to stop users doing what they want to; it’s an interruption, it’s technical and there’s no obvious way forward other than clicking through the warning. In 2013 their SSL warning had a clickthrough rate of 68% while their more explicit and graphic malware warning had only 23% clickthrough. Mozilla’s SSL warning had a much lower 33%, with an icon of a policeman and more explicit tests. After four years of experimenting with watching eyes, corporate styling / branding and extra steps – none of which worked very well – they tried a strategy of clear instruction, attractive preferred choice, and unattractive alternative. The text had less jargon, a low reading level, brevity, specifics, an illustration and colour. Her CHI15 paper shows that the new design did much better, from 69% CTR to 41%. It turns out that many factors are at play; a strong signal is site quality, but this leads many people to continue anyway to sites they have come to trust. The malware clickthrough rate is now down to 5%, and SSL to 21%. That cost five years of a huge team effort, with back-end stuff too as well as UX. It involved huge internal fights, such as with a product manager who wanted the warning to say “this site contains malware” rather than “the site you’re trying to get to contains malware” as it was shorter. Her recent papers are here, here, and here.
A second thread of work is a longitudonal survey of public opinion on privacy ranging from government surveillance to cyber-bullying. This has run since 2015 in sixteen countries. 84% of respondents thought limiting access to online but not public data is very or extremely important. 84% were concerned about hackers vs 55% worried about governments and 53% companies. 20% of Germans are very angry about government access to personal data versus 10% of Brits. Most people believe national security justifies data access (except in South Korea) while no country’s people believes the government should have access to police non-violent crime. Most people everywhere support targeted monitoring but nowhere is there majority support for bulk surveillance. In Germany 53% believed everyone should have the right to send anonymous encrypted email while in the UK it’s 39%. Germans were pessimistic about technology with only 4% believing it was possible to be completely anonymous online. Over 88% believe that freedom of expression is very or extremely important and less than 1% unimportant; but over 70% didn’t believe that cyberbullying should be allowed. Opinions are more varied on extremist religious content, with 10.9% agreeing it should be allowed and 21% saying “it depends”.
Her third thread was intimate partner abuse, which has been experienced by 27% of women and 11% of men. There are typically three phases: a physical control phase where the abuser has access to the survivor’s device and may install malware, or even destroy devices; an escape phase which is high-risk as they try to find a new home, a job and so on; and a life-apart phase when they might want to shield location, email address and phone numbers to escape harassment, and may have lifelong concerns. Risks are greater for poorer people who may not be able to just buy a new phone. Sunny gave some case stories of extreme mate guarding and survivors’ strategies such as using a neighbour’s phone or a computer in a library or at work. It takes seven escape attempts on average to get to life apart. After escape, a survivor may have to restrict childrens’ online activities and sever mutual relationships; letting your child post anything can leak the school location and lead to the abuser turning up. She may have to change career as it can be impossible to work as a self-employed professional if she can no longer advertise. The takeaway is that designers should focus on usability during times of high stress and high risk; they should allow users to have multiple accounts; they should design things so that someone reviewing your history should not be able to tell you deleted anything; they should push 2-factor authentication, unusual activity notifications, and incognito mode. They should also think about how a survivor can capture evidence for use in divorce and custody cases while minimising the trauma. Finally she suggests serious research on other abuse survivors of different age groups and in different countries. For more see her paper here.
I will try to liveblog the rest of the talks in followups to this post.
The first regular talk was by Laurent Simon, on how compiler optimisations break security guarantees that engineers try to build into their code. (Disclosure: I’m a coauthor.) Back in 1989, a standard allowed C compilers to ignore code that produces no output and produces “no needed side effects”. The C standard also doesn’t care about the memory layout of your program. As a result the C standard is not appropriate where we want to control side-effects of code, such as in cryptography, or when we’re hardening code using bit scattering or trying to defend against rowhammer. As a result cryptographers use all sorts of tricks to outwit the compiler; Laurent discussed a constant-time choose. Laurent gave some examples of hos this fails in surprising ways; the takeaway is that such tricks get found out in newer compilers which as a result are less dependable than old ones. It is time to end this and make the compiler writer an ally rather than an enemy, and support for features that enable programmers to express intent is now considered a good thing. Laurent therefore added support for memory zeroisation and constant-time choice to the clang/llvm framework. There’s a now constant-time choose function, which could replace perhaps 37 constant-time choose hacks in OpenSSL. There is very little overhead for elliptic curve operations, and the constant-time choose is even slightly faster for a Montgomery ladder. A ton of work remains to be done, everywhere from the hardware to the rest of the software toolchain, and there is the potential for real impact. In questions he noted that over 90% of the research papers on SGX were about timing attacks.
The second speaker was Toby Murray talking abut the Covern project which is trying to extend techniques for verifying information flow control properties from single-thread to concurrent systems, and to cope with dynamic policies. His target device is the cross-domain desktop compositor, an MLS network appliance that uses an FPGA to composite video from sources at different levels for Australian military use. It requires the input mode and the display mode to be the same, so that the user can’t enter Secret text into an Unclassified window by mistake. Verifying this property is nontrivial because of shared-memory concurrency.
Carlos Cotrini was the morning’s last speaker, who has been working on mining succinct and predictive attribute-based access control rules from logs. The state of the art might be apriori-c which looks for rules that affect at least a threshold of employees; this can easily approve rules which might be Trojans. He introduces a new metric of “reliability” that depends on refinements; every rule that subsumes it must have high confidence. This can spot over-permissive rules; he measures precision with respect to the test log. He has an algorithm, Rhapsody, which mines more precise and shorter rules. In questioning it was pointed out that the F1 scores for precision were all under 0.2.
The afternoon session was started by Anupama Aggarwal who’s been investigating browser extensions. These things are easy to develop and deploy, while having privileged access to browsing behaviour; Chrome has 512 million installs and Firefox over 100m. Unfortunately some are malicious; they may steal your browsing history or even your credentials. How can we detect spying extensions at scale? She ran 42k extensions in a controlled environment and looked for telltale traffic and monetisation signals, finding 218 spying extensions with 1.5m installs. Only 12 had suspicious activity reports; many have useful functionality with over half having a rating of 4/5. Anyway she used the 218 bad and 10,000+ good extensions to train a neural network classifier; she found that the best signal was the API calls. she then found that an LSTM classifier worked particularly well on gthe API sequence, and using that she found 90 extensions marked suspicious of which 65 were confirmed, with over 1 million installs. This gives a robust countermeasure that can be run entirely on the client side.
Next was Pascal Berrang who’s been studying genetic privacy. Previous research mostly focused on DNA and worked out various inference attacks, though there has been some work on microRNA. Pascal wanted to get a robust methodology for working across genetic types and found a dataset of 75 individuals (including 21 mother/child pairs) with data over 8 years including on DNA methylation. He worked out the practicalities of building a Bayesian network for the correlations between methylation sites for individuals who might or might not be related; this involved simplifying things by looking only at 32,000 independent pairs of positions which can be learned and evaluated separately. He then separated the kinship and time components. He found he can build models based on data and external knowledge and quite a lot of information leaks; for example there’s a set of methylation sites that are strongly associated with Crohn’s disease, and there is correlation between the methylation of mother and child that’s 95% accurate given 500 positions.
Patrick Speicher has been investigating how we can prioritise security investments, taking as an example how a German email service provider could get the best bang for the buck when trying to stop bulk surveillance by the five eyes. Should they use DNSSEC, DANE, TLS or even relocate infrastructure? Building a realistic model of this, rather than a toy one, involved gathering nontrivial data; he builds a property graph and propagation rules which take account of cross-dependencies between protocols. A particular issue is stupid certificate validation: for example, if you send email to gmail.com and the attacker returns gmx.evilsite.com, some mail servers only check that the certificate is good for evilsite.com. The result is a Pareto frontier of mitigations available for a given budget. He ran the analysis for a number of possible attacker and defender countries, checking their main mail services’ location and routing, and making assumptions about how stealthy the attackers would be. For example, if Russia spent nothing on mitigation, America could read 21% of its email; while America can get 81% of Brazil’s traffic. Defence gets more expensive more more attacking countries, and total defence is really expensive; both Russia and Brazil would spend nine figures to keep the NSA out, between protocol, deployment and political measures. There is a website to play with here.
Mauro Tempesta started the last session with a talk on synthesis of firewall policies. His new language IFCL is designed to cope with complex firewalls that have multiple nodes each with an associated ruleset. He models firewalls as logic formulas by removing control-flow actions and then unfolding rules into predicates over pairs of packets. You can then use tools like SMT solvers to analyse and compare firewall policies. He was implemented this in a tool called FWS. For example their department has 3 subnets, 530 iptables and 5 user-defined rulesets; analysis takes seconds. With 22 subnets and 4841 iptables, analysis usually takes under 3 minutes.
Martin Strohmeier has been studying privacy in aviation and specifically what can be learned. Aircraft can be tracked by anyone; you can use popular websites like http://www.flightaware.com (which are filtered) or ADS-B (which isn’t) or opensky network (research); you can also use gnuradio to collect air band traffic up to 500km including SSR and ADS-B (though with many receivers you get much more). The implications are different for government and corporate actors. For example, Google execs were caught making multiple trips to Pacific islands. Martin collected 2m transponder addresses and flight data from the opensky network which has thousands of software radios. He trained some classifiers on known summits with state aircraft and then looked. The countries visiting the UK the most were the GCC countries Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia; there are also regular meetings between the USA, german, the Netherlands and so on. In 2016, two journalists in Geneva set up a “Dictator alert” which tweets automatically whenever a dictator’s plane arrives in Geneva. This led to the seizure of 11 luxury cars from the dictator of Equatorial Guinea. Tracking 75 corporate jets flying a media of 91 flights each helped him discren 7 M&A acitivities by five different firms, including Johnson and Johnson’s acquisition of Actelion. As for Trump his plane was put on a blocklist when he became a candidate but you can see his track on noncompliant databases. Owning the plane through a shell company is weak; charter jets could be better. There’s more https://www.avsec-oxford.com/blog>here.
Teemu Rytilahti has been looking at attacks involving NTP based on several months’ probing network traffic in 249 countries, which enabled him to build an NTP graph. He also reviewed reported incidents. The data he’s collected to map out the infrastructure are available online and he also has anonymised samples of client traffic. There are all sorts of obscure protocol attacks and denial-of-service tricks that can follow from causing devices to get the time wrong.
Tuesday’s last speaker was Daniele Asoni, presenting Taranet, which provides anonymity at the network layer by hiding communication metadata. The idea is that all the ASes on the path collaborate to provide privacy. It improves on previous proposals like Dovetail, Phi and Hornet had low privacy and performance over 75% of plaintext; Taranet has high privacy but at a cost of performance down to 25%. It uses fixed packet lengths and layered encryption to try to defeat traffic confirmation attacks. Packet counting and inter-packet timing are the classic passive attacks, so Taranet pads traffic to constant bit rate in each “flowlet”; among the active attacks, packet dropping is maybe the hardest to block, as honest nodes remove jitter but can’t create replacement packets that will pass the last AS which may be malicious and in cahoots with the first AS on the path. The fix is to include packets that can be split to repair losses. He built a prototype and has some performance numbers: 3Gbit/sec on a single core. The main drawback is the bandwidth overhead caused by the chaff traffic.