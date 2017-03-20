I’m at the twenty-fifth Security Protocols Workshop, of which the theme is protocols with multiple objectives. I’ll try to liveblog the talks in followups to this post.
2 thoughts on “Security Protocols 2017”
Joan Feigenbaum started the workshop by discussing the multiple objectives of lawful surveillance protocols. At SPW 2014, she lamented how Snowden revealed catastrophic failure of institutions including that of the crypto and security research community, in that we had failed to oppose mass surveillance sufficiently effectively or forcefully. After her talk, Jeremie Koenig had wondered how to move from the feudal Internet to a renaissance version. Since then she and others have worked on privacy-preserving and accountable surveillance with limited scope and built-in oversight. Combining crypto protocols with black-letter law is her way forward. She was motivated by the high country bandits case where the FBI intersected 150,000 citizens’ cellphone metadata to find one bank robber. Can we devise protocols to protect a search for an unknown individual whose metadata have a combination of properties, under a “John Doe warrant”, as it’s called in the USA? She has proposed using privacy-preserving set intersection. Discussion followed on whether this was a realistic model, given that countries such as Britain allow traffic data search algorithms to have joins as well as intersections, given the other engineering and political constraints on lawful access, and given the demand for more creative methods for mining the data.
Simon Foley was next, talking about getting security objectives wrong. He studied an industrial control system; initially the objective seemed to be that any SCADA communications over the Internet should run over a VPN and be encrypted. He searched for Siemens kit using the S7 protocol over port 102 using Shodan and found a basket of vulnerabilities; they tended to be things like service denial where the VPN policy was irrelevant; it was all about whether you blocked port 102 on your firewall (and if you did, remote management couldn’t work). Discussion started on how you can measure security if the definition isn’t stable. When dealing with multiple objectives, maybe we should go for a partial order; instead of secure composition, aim for secure replacements, so that a component that’s not resisting the threat du jour too well can be replaced by a better one. Trying to define security too closely leads to long feature lists and heavy compliance budgets; comparison is simpler. In an ideal world, you might be lucky to get a lattice of policies. But feature interactions still happen and real administration is about dealing with them.
After the tea break, Frank Stajano’s topic was the safety of asymmetric social protocols. By this he means protocols whereby we’re offered bargains, coupons, apps and other marketing messages; the sender is better off after such protocols but the receiver may not be, especially if the sender is not honest. How can offers be screened? The receiver’s dilemma is how to assess not just the value of the offer but the trustworthiness of both the offer’s maker and the offer’s sender. These are not the same; frauds are often passed on by clueless friends, associates and affiliates. Akerlof and Schiller’s Phishing for Phools has bad news on the first count; scammers are guaranteed to exist at equilibrium, while Konnikova’s The Confidence Game teaches that even the most astute receivers cannot assess sender trustworthiness. Insurance markets can’t help much, so what can we do? Escrow and compensation frameworks have been proposed but are hard to implement; eBay and Amazon have built reputation systems as a practical mitigation. Frank’s proposal is a marketplace for social protocol insurers who can compete with each other to advise consumers on the quality and sources of offers. Discussion was on how such a market might emerge; we have the Consumers’ Association, plus a new startup in the form of Agari. We also have insurance provided by credit card companies, and malware screening by app stores. How could quality insurance work as a market, without collusion between sender and insurer and without adverse selection, moral hazard and having too many third parties reading your emails? Half of the people in the room are using gmail anyway …
Paul Wernick’s interested in simulating perceptions of security, and has been trying to model qualitatively them using systems dynamics. Security perceptions of developers, users and intruders are different, and each can make sense in context. The user doesn’t know much; they’re told of breaches in the press, and nagged to buy upgrades; eventually they may become victims. The intruder knows what worked and didn’t in the past, and may have a zero-day up their sleeve. The developer knows of historical attacks and known weaknesses, as well as how much money they make from the system. They might bundle fixes with free upgrades, force upgrades (W10) or charge for older versions; what are the optimal business models? He showed a system dynamics model of the vulnerability lifecycle for discussion. We touched on topics from the general methodological issues with systems dynamics to how security fixes will be funded for car software for twenty or thirty years. Perhaps there will be a premium for vintage equipment that cannot be hacked?