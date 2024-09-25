Join Our 3-Course Series on Cybersecurity Economics

On 2 October, TU Delft are starting a new online three course series on cybersecurity economics. I am co-teaching this course with Michel van Eeten (TU Delft), Daniel Woods (University of Edinburgh), Simon Parkin (TU Delft), Rolf van Wegberg (TU Delft), Tyler Moore (Tulsa Uni) and Rainer Böhme (Innsbruck Uni). The course also features content from Ross Anderson (University of Cambridge), recorded before his passing. Ross was passionate about teaching, and was deeply involved in the design of this MOOC.



The first course on Foundation and Measurement provides you with foundational micro-economic concepts to explain security behavior of various actors involved securing the organization – internally, like IT and business units, and externally, like suppliers, customers and regulators. Next, it equips you with a causal framework to understand how to measure the effectiveness of security controls, as well as what measurements are currently available.

The second course on Users and Attackers presents a wealth of insights on the individuals involved in security: from user behavior to the strategies of attackers. Contrary to popular opinion, users are not the weakest link. If you want to know why do users not follow company security policies, you need to look at the costs imposed on them. On the side of the attackers, there are also clear incentives at work. The course covers the latest insights on attacker behavior.

The third course on Solutions covers answers to overcome the incentive misalignment and information problems at the level of organizations and at the level of markets. Starting with the standard framework of risk management, the course unpacks how to identify solutions in risk mitigation and risk transfer and where risk acceptance might be more rational. Finally, we need to address market failures, since they end up undermining the security of firms and society at large.