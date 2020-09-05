Job ad: Research Assistants/Associates in Compilers or Operating Systems for CHERI and the Arm Morello Board

We are pleased to announce two new research and/or software-development posts contributing to the CHERI project and Arm’s forthcoming Morello prototype processor, SoC, and development board. Learn more about CHERI and Morello on our project web site.

Fixed-term: The funds for this post are available for up to 2 years, with the possibility of extension as grant funds permit.

Research Assistant: £26,715 – £30,942 or Research Associate: £32,816 – £40,322

http://www.jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/26834/

We are seeking one or more Research Assistants (without PhD) or Research Associates (holding or shortly to obtain a PhD) with a strong background in compilers and/or operating systems to contribute to the CHERI Project and our joint work with Arm on their prototype Morello board, which incorporates CHERI into a high-end superscalar ARMv8-A processor. CHERI is a highly successful collaboration between the University of Cambridge, SRI International, and ARM Research to develop new architectural security primitives. The CHERI protection model extends off-the-shelf processor Instruction-Set Architectures (ISAs) and processors with new capability-based security primitives supporting fine-grained C/C++-language memory protection and scalable software compartmentalization.