Third Annual Cybercrime Conference

The Cambridge Cybercrime Centre is organising another one day conference on cybercrime on Thursday, 12th July 2018.
We have a stellar group of invited speakers who are at the forefront of their fields:
- Dave Jevans, CipherTrace
- Gareth Tyson, Queen Mary University of London
- Marleen Weulen Kranenbarg, Vrije Universitaet Amsterdam
- Daniel R. Thomas, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre, University of Cambridge
- Giacomo Persi Paoli, RAND Europe
- David S. Wall, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies, University of Leeds
- J.J. Cardoso de Santanna, University of Twente
- Maria Bada, Global Cyber Security Capacity Centre, University of Oxford
- Sergio Pastrana, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre, University of Cambridge
- Andrew Caines, Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages, University of Cambridge
- Richard Clayton, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre, University of Cambridge
They will present various aspects of cybercrime from the point of view of criminology, policy, security economics, law and industry.
This one day event, to be held in the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge will follow immediately after (and will be in the same venue as) the “11th International Conference on Evidence Based Policing” organised by the Institute of Criminology which runs on the 10th and 11th July 2018.
Full details (and information about booking) is here.