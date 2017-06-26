I’m at the sixteenth workshop on the economics of information security at UCSD. I’ll be liveblogging the sessions in followups to this post.
The sixteenth workshop on the economics of information security was opened by Sadegh Farhang, whose topic was time-based security games. As an example, when an Ethiopian plane was hijacked to Geneva, the Swiss air force could not intercept it as they only fly in business hours. He builds a model of attack and defence timing, based on empirical evidence of incident and response timing from 5.856 incidents in Verizon’s data breach investigations report, including 439 malware cases and 1655 of hacking; of these 325 have good enough timing data for analysis with a mean of 198 days and a median of 60. Reaction time was just over 10 days mean and 2 days mode. These data inspire a two-player temporal game model to give insights into when the defender should prioritise protection, detection and reaction. It turns out that there are four different cases of time priority ordering depending on the parameter ranges; the detection and reaction times are typically the most important. For example, if the defender is slow, the protection time dominates performance. The Nash equilibria of this game are explored. In questions people raised issues around ops versus intel, asymmetric information and the issues of noisy data in heterogeneous networks.
The second talk was given by Armen Noroozian, and over skype because of the new US visa policy towards certain nationalities. His topic was how we can evaluate security, building on concentration metrics (see Clayton et al, WEIS 2015) to deal with noisy data in heterogeneous networks. He starts from a standard attack model and uses “item response theory”, a statistical technique for assessing underlying attributes such as student ability from noisy data such as exam results. He uses WHOIS and passive DNS data to look to hosting provider performance, building on work such as this; his model fitted the empirical data with Bayesian parameter estimation, on the assumption that parameters were Poisson distributed. The providers had a small but very negative tail of abuse and a larger number of providers with little abuse but large confidence intervals on the measurement: confidence that a provider is careless (or wicked) increases with the number of incidents. Other models are built for other aspects of the abuse data. Providers’ security performance turns out to have explanatory power; and the available feeds give more information on malware than about phishing. The lessons are that it’s worth studying the market as a whole, and using appropriate statistical tools; and that it can be easier to spot bad operators than good ones.
The third speaker was Arrah-Marie Jo. She’s been studying the web browser market and worrying about whether market concentration is bad for end-user security. She models market concentration as a series of tournaments; where firms compete on security, market concentration can have a positive effect on the provided security level. But will this hold in practice? She uses patching time as a proxy for quality and analyses patch data going back to 2005 and find that concentration does indeed accelerate patching, although the effect becomes weaker as a firm becomes more dominant. Her explanation is that the browser vendors don’t monetize browsing directly but a tied market namely advertising. In questions, it was pointed out that Google and by proxy Mozilla care more about advertising than Microsoft or Apple do; and indeed it turns out they do patch more quickly although the difference is not that large.
The final speaker of the first session was Sam Ransbotham, who’s been studying how security management affects events. He’s found that how actively firms manage open ports has a real effect on vulnerabilities; the former is a better proxy, he argues, for actual (as opposed to stated) security preferences. He has little time for the kind of survey where you put some students in a room and say “Pretend you’re an attacker” or “Pretend you’re a Fortune 500 CEO”. His data come from 133k daily observations of 33m events over 480 F500 firms; his observables are botnet activity, malware, potential exploits and unexpected communication. The more open ports, the more botnets, exploits and unexpected communications we see; ports have no effect, however, on malware. A lot of this appears to be driven by firm-specific effects. He tries a hidden Markov model of transitions between low-security and high-security states, and finds the transitions are sticky; firms tend to continue being secure or insecure. However the more open ports there are the more likely it is to fall from grace. Two big breaches during the period – the JP Morgan and Home Depot incidents – made firms in the same industry more likely to clean up by shutting down open ports. The paper’s contributions include modelling management and outcomes across many firms, modelling security as hidden state, and examining strategic responses.
Olga Livingston is from the office of the chief economist at the DHS and talked on government perspectives: she wants defensible estimates of cybersecurity costs and benefits based on empirical analysis, and preferably open data. As part of the US CERT, she does have incident data, and can use and defend bottom-up Monte Carlo, even though there may be more elegant mathematical models. Federal figures don’t always help as the cost of an incident is set to annual budget divided by number of incidents. Policy proposals may be attacked viciously so must be robust. Insurance data are of limited help; it always underestimates risk as it’s limited to certain risk types and bounded by claim limits. Also one needs to map tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) sensibly. She welcomes research community input into the framework which classifies attack types, losses, countermeasures, cleanup and recovery costs, etc. Some government agencies (NASA) have goodwill to include; others are negatively viewed already. One starting point was the Mitre Att&ck framework; ROI is estimated as potential losses avoided divided by defence investment. She is prepared to share more details with researchers who’re prepared to review it; contact her at Olga.Livingston@hq.dhs.gov.
Andrew Stivers is the deputy for consumer protection at the FTC’s bureau of economics. The FTC’s mission is to protect consumers by protecting markets; section 5 has led to about 500 cases over the last decade, where firms made untrue claims that harmed customers or where unfair practices harmed consumers who had no choice. They have 23 PhD economists and established work streams in ads, other marketing practices, privacy, and injury analysis. His position paper takes a standard information-economics approach as the FTC Act doesn’t let them take a rights-based one. They’re interested in both outcomes (who gets what data, price and product offers, crime and other harms) and process 9privacy policies, data breaches etc) to enable consumers to make choices that stick. The biggest change with tech is the persistent follow-on effects that come from data, and then the external effects on other parties. Information asymmetry can invite entry by low-quality firms and a race to the bottom. The immediate cost to consumers is complicated by the fact that the firms themselves have inadequate data: they under-invest in protection and reporting . Outcomes can vary by consumer groups, e.g. the old, the poor and children, making policy still harder. Policy tools range from education up through enforcing truth-telling on privacy policies (which the FTC does a lot), monitoring data practices (the FTC can’t do this in practice), mandating privacy policy disclosure (which the FTC does for children and financial institutions) and setting standards directly. The FTC is organising a privacy economics conference next year, for which Andrew solicits papers; he may be contacted on astivers@ftc.gov.
Erin Kenneally is program manager at DHS’s cybersecurity division where she directs R&D on cyber-risk economics (CyRiE). She tries to let the pain points and capability gaps of her stakeholders drive the research agenda. This includes not just understanding ways to deal with externalities, the value of liability, targeted versus collateral damage, regulation versus experience sharing, but also tech transfer – helping security innovators cross the valley of death to deployment. The high-level goal is to improve decision making, taking both rational-actor and behavioural approaches. The themes are how investments are made, what impact they have, the value of cyber and business risk, and the incentives needed to optimise risk management. The history includes the 2010 NITRD report, the 2013 cybersecurity incentives study and the 2016 cybersecurity R&D plan. Operationalising the vision includes funding products, modelling the value of stolen information, understanding cybercrime, and pulling it together into a concept of operations as in the CyRiE green paper, studies of how regulation affects outcomes, and similar studies of insurance, liability and organisational behaviour particularly across diverse supply chains. Finally she collects data at ImpactCyberTrust and makes it available to researchers. She can be contacted at Erin.Kenneally@hq.dhs.gov.
Monday afternoon’s sessions started with Platon Kotzia presenting an Analysis of Pay-per-Install Economics. Commercial pay-per-install (PPI) services ship a lot of potentially unwanted programs (PUP) ranging from aggressive marketing apps to downright crimeware. He’s been studying the PUP ecosystem; players churn companies to get new code-signing certificates after old ones are revoked; PUP publishers are often in bed with PPI services and download portals. He’s looked closely at 3 clusters of companies in Spain that are in the top 15 worldwide, building the graph of people and companies so he can work out who’s earning how much. Most PUP companies share addresses, have no employees, revenue or web presence, and are created in batches; they get code signing certs, and don’t seem to do much else. One person can run 20–30. The operating companies can have revenue in the tens of millions and income in the single millions; the main revenue source is PPI, and from outside the EU. The companies all claim that 90% or so of their revenue goes on “other expenses” and all are suffering revenue falls since June 2014 when Symantec, Microsoft and Google all started flagging or blocking such operations. (Some companies had declared such action by big firms in their risk register.) At present the firms still have revenue of Eur 202.5m and income of Eur 23m. In questions, Platon admitted to idea why the firms declared such large expenses.
Next was Ryan Bryant analysing a payment intervention in a DDoS-for-hire service. Booter services account for a sizeable chuck of global DDoS traffic and offer DDoS for a few dollars; they cause quite a lot of nuisance. PayPal therefore started cracking down on booter accounts, leading to them shifting to bitcoin. Ryan has leaked data: a backend database for the vDOS website showing registered users (75,000 with 10,000 paying for attacks); $600,000 of revenue over 2 years, and 270,000 victims of 900,000 attacks. In the middle of this two-year period, PayPal became unavailable. PayPal dominated revenue in July 2015 but had almost completely disappeared by September; up till then they were on a growth trend, and afterwards they were in a steady decline. The $30k of Paypal and$100k of bitcoin before became $29k bitcoin plus a hodgepodge of other, mostly card-based, channels that evaporated over the rest of the year. Only 300 users actually switched from PayPal to bitcoin. Attacks follow revenue with about a one-month lag; they fell about 20% (though of course the customers may just have gone to other booters). One possible conclusion is that as bitcoin becomes more prevalent and easier to use, it may be harder to move against online crime.
James Hamrick has been exploring price manipulation in the bitcoin ecosystem. Two suspicious periods in the exchange rate can be traces to a single suspicious actor on Mt Gox in 2013 and 2014. His contributions are ways of identifying suspicious activity and analysing its effect on bitcoin. Mt Gox dominated bitcoin trading until 2013 when smaller exchanges took off; eventually in early 2014 it declared bankruptcy. Its trading records from April 2011 to November 2013 were leaked in 2014; as most exchange trading isn’t recorded on the blockchain, this gives a unique insight. The Willy report identified a suspicious trader, Marcus, who bought $76m worth of BTC in 2013 without paying transaction fees, and paying random amounts for BTC (from under $1 to over $100,000). he wasn’t actually paying for them but selling them back to Mt Gox for double or more. The second suspicious trader, Willy, had 49 accounts that bought $112m using abnormally large userids. This created a fiat deficit as he didn’t balance the database; it also created an artificial BTC surplus, in effect turning it into a Ponzi scheme. Was it pump and dump, or was the Ponzi created by hacker exploitation of bad coding? Was the Mt Gox operator Mark Karpales trying to cover losses? When playing, Markus and Willy were often buying 20% of daily trades. Willy’s trades helped drive up the bitcoin bubble, while Markus’s didn’t. Within three months of the fraud, Mt Gox collapsed and the price of bitcoin fell by half. He argues that exchange operators should share trading data with regulators, and their opsec should also be audited. In questions, he confirmed that the total amount of BTC in these trades was very close to the amount Mt Gox claimed to be missing. However James doesn’t have the Mt Gox order book so can’t trace it in detail.
Sriram Somanchi’s paper reports a field study on the Impact of Security Events and Fraudulent Transactions on Customer Loyalty. Many regulations force firms to compensate the customer for some losses, but never for all. However customers don’t know everything and may have limited choice; so is there any way to measure the effect that breaches have on customer behaviour? He has assembled a dataset of 500,000 bank customers over 5 years with 20,000 unauthorised transactions, whose victims turn out to be 3% more likely than others to move their business elsewhere. Previous work has looked at the impact of breaches whether on the firm’s stock price or the users, but not on customer loyalty (apart from the survey by Hoffman and Birnbrich). He’s run a proportional hazard model and found, for example, that customers are less likely to switch out if in an area where the bank is dominant. The quit rate comes back to normal after 9-12 months; and in cases where the customer withdraws a complaint there’s no effect (presumably this is because they found out that the transaction was by a family member). However, unauthorised transactions that are refunded will also make customers more likely to terminate, especially if they have used the bank for a long time. Future research might investigate when customers blame the merchant as well, or instead, and trying to design better interventions.