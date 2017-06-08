Second Annual Cybercrime Conference

The Cambridge Cybercrime Centre is organising another one day conference on cybercrime on Thursday, 13th July 2017.
In future years we intend to focus on research that has been carried out using datasets provided by the Cybercrime Centre, but just as last year (details here, liveblog here) we have a stellar group of invited speakers who are at the forefront of their fields:
- Alice Hutchings, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre
- Andrew Goldsmith, Crime and Security Research Centre, Flinders University
- Bart Haley, Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU)
- Daniel Thomas, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre
- David Modic, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre
- Gianluca Stringhini, Department of Security and Crime Science, University College London
- Jonathan Lusthaus, Human Cybercriminal Project, Extra-Legal Governance Institute, University of Oxford
- Maria Porcedda, School of Law, University of Leeds
- Michel van Eeten, Delft University of Technology
- Nicholas Weaver, International Computer Science Institute (ICSI), UC Berkeley
- Richard Clayton, Cambridge Cybercrime Centre
- and others
They will present various aspects of cybercrime from the point of view of criminology, policy, security economics, law and policing.
This one day event, to be held in the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge will follow immediately after (and will be in the same venue as) the “Tenth International Conference on Evidence Based Policing” organised by the Institute of Criminology which runs on the 11th and 12th July 2016.
Full details (and information about booking) is here.