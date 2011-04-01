The PET Award: Nominations wanted for prestigious privacy award

The PET Award is presented annually to researchers who have made an outstanding contribution to the theory, design, implementation, or deployment of privacy enhancing technology. It is awarded at the annual Privacy Enhancing Technologies Symposium (PETS).

The PET Award carries a prize of 3000 USD thanks to the generous support of Microsoft. The crystal prize itself is offered by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, Canada.

Any paper by any author written in the area of privacy enhancing technologies is eligible for nomination. However, the paper must have appeared in a refereed journal, conference, or workshop with proceedings published in the period from August 8, 2009 until April 15, 2011.

The complete award rules including eligibility requirements can be found under the award rules section of the PET Symposium website.

Anyone can nominate a paper by sending an email message containing the following to award-chair11@petsymposium.org.

Paper title

Author(s)

Author(s) contact information

Publication venue and full reference

Link to an available online version of the paper

A nomination statement of no more than 500 words.

All nominations must be submitted by April 15th, 2011. The Award Committee will select one or two winners among the nominations received. Winners must be present at the PET Symposium in order to receive the Award. This requirement can be waived only at the discretion of the PET Advisory board.

More information about the PET award (including past winners) is available at http://petsymposium.org/award/

More information about the 2011 PET Symposium is available at http://petsymposium.org/2011.