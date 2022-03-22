A striking memoir by Gus Simmons

Gus Simmons is one of the pioneers of cryptography and computer security. His contributions to public-key cryptography, unconditional authentication, covert channels and information hiding earned him an honorary degree, fellowship of the IACR, and election to the Rothschild chair of mathematics when he visited us in Cambridge in 1996. And this was his hobby; his day job was a mathematician at Sandia National Laboratories, where he worked on satellite imagery, arms-control treaty verification, and the command and control of nuclear weapons.

During lockdown, Gus wrote a book of stories about growing up in West Virginia during the depression years of the 1930s. After he circulated it privately to a few friends in the cryptographic community, we persuaded him to put it online so everyone can read it. During this desolate time, coal mines closed and fired their workers, who took over abandoned farms and survived as best they could. Gus’s memoir is a gripping oral history of a period when some parts of the U.S.A. were just as poor as rural Africa today.

Here it is: Another Time, Another Place, Another Story.