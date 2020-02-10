I’m at Financial Cryptography 2020 and will try to liveblog some of the talks in followups to this post.
The keynote was given by Allison Nixon, Chief Research Officer of Unit221B, on “Fraudsters Taught Us that Identity is Broken”.
Allison started by showing the Mitchell and Webb clip. In a world where even Jack Dorsey got his twitter hacked via incoming SMS, what is identity? Your thief becomes you. Abuse of old-fashioned passports was rare as they were protected by law; now they’re your email address (which you got by lying to an ad-driven website) and phone number (which gets taken away and given to a random person if you don’t pay your bill). If lucky you might have a signing key (generated on a general purpose computer, and hard to revoke – that’s what bitcoin theft is often about). The whole underlying system is wrong. Email domains, like phone numbers, lapse if you forget to pay your bill; fraudsters actively look for custom domains and check if yours has lapsed, while relying parties mostly don’t. Privacy regulations in most countries prevent you from looking up names from phone numbers; many have phone numbers owned by their employers. Your email address can be frozen or removed because of spam if you’re bad or are hacked, while even felons are not deprived of their names. Evolution is not an intelligent process! People audit password length but rarely the password reset policy: many use zero-factor auth, meaning information that’s sort-of public like your SSN. In Twitter you reset your password then message customer support asking them to remove two-factor, and they do, so long as you can log on! This is a business necessity as too many people lose their phone or second factor, so this customer-support backdoor will never be properly closed. Many bitcoin exchanges have no probation period, whether mandatory or customer option. SIM swap means account theft so long as phone number enables password reset – she also calls this zero-factor authentication.
SIM swap is targeted, unlike most password-stuffing attacks, and compromises people who comply with all the security rules. Allison tried hard to protect herself against this fraud but mostly couldn’t as the phone carrier is the target. This can involve data breaches at the carrier, insider involvement and the customer service back door. Email domain abuse is similar; domain registrars are hacked or taken over. Again, the assumptions made about the underlying infrastructure are wrong. Your email can be reset by your phone number and vice versa. Your private key can be stolen via your cloud backups. Both identity vendors and verifiers rely on unvetted third parties; vendors can’t notify verifiers of a hack. The system failure is highlighted by the existence of criminal markets in identity.
There are unrealistic expectations too. As a user of a general-purpose computer, you have no way to determine whether your machine is suitable for storing private keys, and almost 100% of people are unable to comply with security advice. That tells you it’s the system that’s broken. It’s a blame game, and security advice is as much cargo cult as anything else.
What would a better identity system look like? There would be an end to ever-changing advice; you’d be notified if your information got stolen, just as you know if your physical driving license is stolen; there would be an end to unreasonable expectations of both humans and computers; the legal owner of the identity would be the person identified and would be non-transferable and irrevocable; it would not depend on the integrity of 3rd-party systems like DNS and CAs and patch management mechanisms; we’ll know we’re there once the criminal marketplace vanishes.
Questions: What might we do about certificate revocation? A probation period is the next thing to do, as how people learn of a SIM swap is a flood of password reset messages in email, and then it’s a race. I asked whether rather than fixing the whole world, we should fix it one relying party at a time? Banks give you physical tokens after all, as they’re regulated and have to eat the losses. Allison agreed; in 2019 she talked about SIM swap to many banks but had no interest from any crypto exchange. Curiously, the lawsuits tend to target carriers rather than the exchanges. What about SS7? There are sophisticated Russian criminal gangs doing such attacks, but they require a privileged position in the network, like BGP attacks. What about single signon? The market is currently in flux and might eventually settle on a few vendors. What about SMS spoofing attacks? Allison hasn’t seen them in 4g marketplaces or in widespread criminal use. Caller-ID spoofing is definitely used, by bad guys who organise SWATting. Should we enforce authentication tokens? The customer service department will be inundated with people who have lost theirs and that will become the backdoor. Would blockchains help? No, they’re just an audit log, and the failures are upstream. The social aspect is crucial: people know how to protect their physical cash in their wallet, and a proper solution to the identity problem must work like that. It’s not an impossible task, and might involve a chip in your driver’s license. It’s mostly about getting the execution right.
3 thoughts on “FC 2020”
The first refereed paper session was started by Federico Franzoni, who has been working on a better way of embedding botnet command and control in the blockchain. People have tried to use the main blockchain as a censorship-resistant broadcast medium for nefarious purposes (see zombiecoin), but the bandwidth’s limited and it costs money. Federico’s idea is to use the testnet rather than the mainnet. Rather than op_return being limited to 80 bytes per transaction, there’s no limit, and outputs can be below the dust limit, normally 546 satoshis. Coins are free in small quantities from faucets, and you can mine a few tBTC a day anyway, which lets you send a few hundred MB a day. Shared accounts mean that the channel can be bidirectional. This raises the question of whether nonstandard transactions are actually needed on testnet.
Qin Wang has been doing an analysis of Neo, one of the longest established blockchains, which is widely used in China. It uses a delegated Byzantine fault tolerance (dBFT) mechanism and claims to be secure against f = n/3 adversaries. It was known that moving from Barbara Liskov and Miguel Castro’s three-phase PBFT (as used in Hyperledger) to the two-phase dBFT could lead to insecurity. Qin’s analysis of NEO’s source code shows that there are indeed attacks on safety, making conflict decisions possible. The protocol itself is pretty Byzantine with a committee, a leader election, a pre-prepare and a prepare step, followed by view-change and reply. The CAP theorem says we can’t have all of consistency, availability and partition tolerance. Qin suggested a patch, using 2f+1 replicas, which has now been applied.
Sasha Golovnev was one of a couple of dozen people could not travel to the conference because of the air transport disruption in Asia, and gave a video talk. His subject was Breaking the encryption scheme of the Moscow internet voting system. A new system for electronic voting in three wards of the city of Moscow in 2018 had a public testing period, in which Sasha and Pierrick Gaudry broke it twice. There was no spec, but the source code was put online a day before the first public test. It turned out that it used ElGamal encryption with keys under 256 bits; the encryption was done three times with different keys, but the designers were unaware that triple encryption doesn’t strengthen ElGamal the way it does DES! Their first attack was simple key recovery where they tested the available NFS implementations and found that CADO-NFS was orders of magnitude faster than sage or magma, once they fixed some bugs, and could break the election system on a laptop in ten minutes. The election authorities changed to 1024-bit ElGamal, whereupon a second attack was found: the encryption not semantically secure leading to a one-bit leak from a subgroup attack – quite enough to distinguish between the two candidates in the election. The developers denied that this attack worked but silently changed the code anyway. There was also an ethereum blockchain for vote tallying, which vanished after the election result was declared, and the link between the decryption and he blockchain was broken when they keysize was increased. Quite apart from the shambolic development lifecycle and the lack of documentation beyond the source code, no attention was paid to coercion resistance. Sasha noted that the Netherlands banned electronic voting in 2008, Germany in 2009, and Norway in 2013.
The final speaker in the Monday morning session was Nils Wisiol, on how XOR Arbiter PUFs have Systematic Response Bias. XOR arbiter PUFs have the intrinsic feature that their response lies on a hyperplane, which is why people building circuits on them combine several. Since 2002 there have been half a dozen designs, attempting attempts to combine arbiter PUFs in novel ways, all of which got broken. In real silicon, all PUFs have a systematic response bias, and how does this work through? Quite simply, if the number of arbiter chains is even, the bias will tend to come through somehow, and no design so far has dealt with that properly. Designs must bear in mind bias, as well as the host of machine-learning attacks.
The first speaker after lunch was Kevin Negy, re-examining selfish mining. Some people dislike the existence of selfish mining as it violates the “folk theorem” that bitcoin is incentive compatible; they argue that selfish mining needs to persist for it to be profitable. Kevin argues that intermittent selfish mining is possible and profitable, once you account for difficulty adjustment on the main chain: a 49% selfish miner will make main-chain mining easier, after which it becomes honest and takes profit. So one needs to pay attention to how, and how quickly, blockchains react to variations on hash power; and do the game theory about whether new miners should be selfish or not.
Francisco Marmolejo Cossío was next, on Fairness and Efficiency in DAG-based Cryptocurrencies. He has a mathematical model of throughput versus fairness and efficiency for ledgers that don’t use a chain but a directed acyclic graph (DAG), where there a separate DAG of transactions, and where miners may have local information that’s private from other miners. Miners may also have to pay attention to how well they’re connected to the P2P network.
Bernhard Haslhofer’s subject is Stake Shift. Current proof-of-stake systems run with slightly stale measurements of stake and assume that’s OK, so there’s an interesting empirical question of how stake shifts in practice over periods of 1-14 days, and how. Algorand is one day and Ourobouros is 7 days, for example; as randomness comes from the blockchain you need some delay so that attackers can’t capture it. As there’s not enough data on POS ledgers, Bernhard collected stake shift data from POW chains. He concludes that the stake lag should be as short as reasonably smaller; that the shift spikes get smaller over time; and that the big stake shifts are associated with large stakeholders such as exchanges. Given the rate of exchange hacks, this might be a concerm.
The final talk of the session was given by video by Mingchao Fisher Yu on Data availability attacks. Scalable blockchain systems support light chains which only have headers. These may be taken from blocks that are deeply embedded in the main chain, or light nodes might rely on a full node to alert them to inconsistencies. A data availability attack involves tweaking a transaction or two in a block, to make this harder work. However as honest nodes broadcast, truth will eventually be known by all honest nodes. Mingchao has a proposal for coded Merkle trees based on erasure coding.
Shengjiao Cao has been working on decentralised privacy-preserving payment netting. She’s been working with central banks in Canada and Singapore on whether a permissioned blockchain could improve interbank payment systems. These used to use centralised overnight netting; as they move to real-time gross settlement, there’s a risk of liquidity gridlock when large payments pass through a series of banks. Existing systems rely on central bank systems to deal with this, and the question is how much the central bank has to be trusted. If the payments are on a ledger of which a central bank has an overall view, it can find a payment path to resolve gridlock without breaking any liquidity, priority or fairness constraints. She’s done experiments based on hyperledger: a smart contract collects proposals from participants and iterates a search of the nettable set.
Amani Moin presented a systematisation-of-knowledge paper on stablecoins. Such coins are basically IOUs for dollars or other currencies. They have a market cap of $4.6bn, most from tether, and may be important in view of Facebook’s proposal for Libra.