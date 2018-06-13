Hiring for the Cambridge Cybercrime Centre

We have three open positions in the Cambridge Cybercrime Centre: https://www.cambridgecybercrime.uk.

We wish to fill at least one of the three posts with someone from a computer science, data science, or similar technical background.

BUT we’re not just looking for computer science people: to continue our multi-disciplinary approach, we wish to fill at least one of the three posts with someone from a criminology, sociology, psychology or legal background.

Details of the posts, and what we’re looking for are in the job advert here: http://www.jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/17827/.