CfP: BSides London 2017

BSides London 2017

7th June 2017

ILEC Conference Centre, 47 Lillie Road London, SW6 1UD

https://www.securitybsides.org.uk/

We invite proposals for BSides London 2017, to be held on the 7th June, 2017 in London, UK.

Please note that all submissions must be submitted at: https://bit.ly/BSidesLDN2017CFP

Important dates

CfP opens – February 14th

CfP closes – March 27th

Voting on CFP Open – March 30th

Voting on CFP Close – April 13th

email notification to proposers – April 14th

Deadline for speakers to confirm attendance – April 21st

BSides London schedule published – May 1st

BSides London! – June 7th, 2017

(All deadlines are 11:59pm GMT)

What is BSides?

Each BSides is a community-driven framework for building events for and by information security community members. The goal is to expand the spectrum of conversation beyond the traditional confines of space and time. It creates opportunities for individuals to both present and participate in an intimate atmosphere that encourages collaboration. It is an intense event with discussions, demos, and interaction from participants. It is where conversations for the next-big-thing are happening.

Scope

This year our focus will be on a theme that is a fundamental to InfoSec: “Sharing is Caring: Disclosure, leaks as well as knowledge transfer it is all about sharing”. We seek original contributions that present attacks, analyses, designs, applications, protocols, systems, practical experiences, and theory. As usual the theme is not prescriptive, and proposals may include (but are not limited to) the following topics:

* Information technology

* Network security & Cryptography

* Web Application security

* Mobile security

* Usable security

* Virtualization and cloud computing

* Innovative attack / defense strategies

* Forensics / Malware

* Embedded device security / IoT

* Physical security and lockpicking

* Biometrics

* Hardware hacking

* Biohacking and modification

* Open source software

* Robotics (bonus points for bringing an actual robot)

* Massive abuse of technology

* Evolutionary computing

* Ethical and philosophical implications of hacking

Advice to presenters

PRESENTATIONS should describe novel technical contributions within the scope of the call. The presentations will be subjected to open (non-blind) peer review by the organising committee. The allotted time for each presentation will typically be between 45 minutes to 1 hour (including Q&A); though shorter presentations are also welcome.

Remember that our participants’ backgrounds and experience are varied. There must be something for everyone, so when choosing a subject go with something you are comfortable with no matter the difficulty level. Your presentation should tell us a story:

– Here is a problem

– It’s an interesting problem

– It’s an unsolved problem

– Here is my idea

– My idea works (details, data)

– Here’s how my idea compares to other people’s approaches

If your talk is not selected, please keep in mind that we aim to provide a “lighting talks” track where speakers can present their topics on a first come/first served basis.

Best of luck and thanks for being part of Security BSides London! For additional information or questions regarding the process please email cfp at securitybsides.org.uk

Organization

As in previous years, the schedule for BSides London 2017 will be selected by public vote.