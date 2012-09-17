Alex Henney and I have decided to publish a paper on smart metering that we prepared in February for the Cabinet Office and for ministers. DECC is running a smart metering project that is supposed to save energy by replacing all Britain’s gas and electricity meters with computerised ones by 2019, and to cost only £11bn. Yet the meters will be controlled by the utilities, whose interest is to maximise sales volumes, so there is no realistic prospect that the meters will save energy. What’s more, smart metering already exhibits all the classic symptoms of a failed public-sector IT project.
The paper we release today describes how, when Ed Milliband was Secretary of State, DECC cooked the books to make the project appear economically worthwhile. It then avoided the control procedures that are mandatory for large IT procurements by pretending it was not an IT project but an engineering project. We have already written on the security economics of smart meters, their technical security, the privacy aspects and why the project is failing.
We managed to secure a Cabinet Office review of the project which came up with a red traffic light – a recommendation that the project be abandoned. However DECC dug its heels in and the project appears to be going ahead. Hey, we did our best. The failure should be evident in time for the next election; just remember, you read it here first.
19 thoughts on “The Perils of Smart Metering”
Interesting. What do DCC and HAN stand for?
The DCC is the data communications company – the new central database that is supposed to read everyone’s meter ever half hour, and pass on the results to the government (and to any utility that says it’s entitled to your data for some reason). The DCC will have to communicate with about 100 million devices; DECC truly believes they can get it built in 18 months. The HAN is the home area network – the mechanism for your appliances to communicate with your controller. The smart metering system is supposed to deliver not just demand reduction but demand response, so people can respond to fluctuations in supply by using power earlier or later. That won’t work without automation, which means the HAN, and there’s no effective work being done on that. So demand response is not going to happen.
The real question is of course, what happens when somebody tries to establish their privacy by “filtering out” or “blocking” the signals.
I for one I’m in the process of going off grid as much as possible because energy prices are way way to high (over 100% up on what they should be) and are going to get very very much more expensive to cover the cost of those new Nukes The last and present Gov are so keen on and will cost not just an arm and a leg but most vital organs to build / run / decomission / store for the foreseable future and well beyond.
Thanks. I can see that will be very expensive!
Are they doing anything along the lines of resilience? In the US, the grid is so fragile and overworked that it can break way too easily. Interesting enough, amid 2012-related fears, NASA looked into what a major solar storm could do if it effectively EMPed portions of our grid. They were looking for big-time dependencies. They found 365 major transformers that, if down at once, could essentially take it all down. Or something like that.
So, plenty of our Smart Grid stuff is about both optimization of resources & resiliency. They’re trying to reap the benefits of decentralization a bit better. Are the British or any European projects aiming for that? Might make for a more justified investment than “it saves energy.”
I has a phone call from British Gas earlier this week saying they would like to replace both my gas and electricity meters with smart meters. I though this was strange because only the gas account is in my name – the electricity account is in my wife’s name.
When I intimated that I had security concerns they started saying about how the communications were encrypted. After I said that I would need sufficient information so that I could independently verify that the system really was secure the person said they would have to talk to someone else.
After a long break they came back on the line and said they would flag me as being uninterested in their trial (this was the first mention of it being a trial) and ended the call.
I am actually quite interested in energy management systems and would like to have the information logged by a smart meter available to me. My real objection is the fine granlarity of the information being transmitted to the power companies. I object in principle to them having access to the fine-grained information and would have concerns about any consumption data aggregated over fewer than 14 days being out of my control.
IT disaster authourised by leader of opposition, likely to blow up expensively around the time of the next election. The Lib Dems are pro too. Sounds like the world’s most expensive political booby trap.
Interesting piece, I live in the US. and a few years ago the power company for our area changed all meters to smart meters. There is no way to validate their meter readings when some bills are suprisingly large. Before they started this changeover they informed us of the benefits, lower costs, etc., and then they added a special charge to pay for their work and the additional cost of the smart meters
Why not simply weight the cost per unit of electricity by the mains frequency? (Explanation of mains frequency here: http://www.dynamicdemand.co.uk )
Cost and feed-in tariff could both rise as frequency drops below 50 Hz, indicating high energy demand, and drop as frequency rises above 50 Hz, indicating low energy demand.
No centralised database would be required, and a remote off-switch would not be needed either. Appliances could be programmed to respond to the demand as signalled by the mains frequency.
AFAIK, the planned architecture leaves the half-hourly data in the meters and only reports aggregated data in response to a billing request from the supplier. So there would be no “central database”.
Superb article here from Nick Hunn of Onzo who fills in a lot of the historical and technical background.
I must take issue with you that the project is NOT about engineering.
It is. Social engineering. Thank you for your sterling work.
This is continuing to unravel as we predicted.
Tuesday’s sessions were kicked off by Partha Das Choudhury talking about self-attestation of things. His work was inspired by popular fraud countermeasures; people in India who sent in a copy of their ID to apply for a phone would find that someone at the phone shop had used it to apply for a loan, so they would endorse the photo “for Vodafone SIM application”. He proposes that a Thing should have a Last Will and Testament which the purchaser sets, via her phone and the cloud, on first use; it is then enforced by a “Caveat instance” which handles policy setup and change. Day-to-day enforcement is via the gateway service which acts as the user’s proxy. Discussion turned on the value and the mechanisms for tagging data sent from a Thing to the cloud, trust in subsequent uses, and the scalability of control. One possible deployment strategy is preventing identity theft; another might be supporting mandatory access control in a regulated environment. It amounts to a DRM system, whose security problems and effects on innovation we already know; so perhaps the deployment route is via an app store operator.
Mark Ryan also had a real-world protocol for inspiration. As a teenager, he reassured his parents by leaving a sealed envelope with his plans for the evening, which he could retrieve unopened and destroy if he came back on time. He has been thinking of protocols to allow employers to decrypt employees’ email but allowing them to see how much of their email has been read. Such protocols might also be for verifiable oversight of government surveillance. He seeks a minimal piece of hardware, and relies on an append-only Merkle-tree log, as used in certificate transparency. The cop enters his decryption request into the log and sends the hashes as proof to the decryption device. Attacks based on forking the hash tree are foiled by having the device sign a beacon periodically; financial data might be used as a source of public randomness. Variants allow users to see how many ciphertexts were decrypted, or which ones. This is a simple example of how tamper-evident devices can extend the scope of crypto protocols; there remains a question of whether the log is needed at all in the world of SGX as the device could interact with it directly.
Milan Broz is working on full disk encryption. The requirement that sectors encrypt to sectors means that a simple implementation can protect confidentiality but not integrity. New technologies include DIF/DIX extensions to sector size and dm-verity for Android (a Merkle tree with a root hash signed in firmware), but cheap hardware avoids such costs. TPMs allow integrity checking at higher levels but again are not universal. Milan has been developing software to do the work instead, storing the authentication tag in sector metadata. He is not entirely happy with any of the well-known modes of operation. His challenge is this: identify or devise optimum mode of operation for performance on Linux implementations that call the kernel crypto API, and understand the trade-offs. One objection was that rewriting SSD drives with salted encryption might wear them out more quickly; so the interaction with garbage collection may bear close study.
The last speaker before lunch, Thanh Bui, started from the observation that man-in-the-middle attacks end up with the two attacked parties having different views of the private key in use. So why not use a distributed ledger to record hashes of all private keys? This might be a totally distributed ledger like a bitcoin blockchain, or an untrusted third party with independent auditors as in certificate transparency. He builds up a family of protocols of increasing complexity. Discussion ranged from the latency and throughput of existing blockchains, and the difference from existing key confirmation or device pairing protocols; the main problem is that this approach can’t deal with a one-sided impersonation attack.
In my talk after lunch, I suggested an “innovation stack” for discussing protocol change, inspired by John Groenewegen’s multilayer analysis of power industry innovation. We posit four layers: culture at the top, which changes over centuries; then ecosystems such as Windows, which can last decades; then individual firms which take years to decades to build; and at the lowest level individuals, whose actions may be mediated by markets, manners or habits. Entrepreneurs try to build up firms, then to build their firms into dominant positions in ecosystems, and perhaps even aim for culture change and world domination. This framework enables systematic discussion of observed protocol evolution over the last 25 years. There are some cases of ecosystem evolution, such as ATM networks and EMV; some tussles for control, such as SET v TLS and the emergence of mobile phone payments; and bugfixes which defend the ecosystem but add cruft and decrease adaptability. So how can a company be built into an ecosystem? The key is to provide a platform for innovation; to facilitate innovation by others. I suggested that one way forward, given the theme of the workshop, is to look for applications where we can support innovation in dispute resolution, perhaps by participants themselves. These are less likely to be found in standard topics such as key escrow privacy or cloud vs privacy tensions, which appear to be technically interesting but have little real play; they are more likely to be found in applications where incomplete contracts, disputes over quality of goods and tussles over evolving large contracts lead to many of the real-world disputes. We might perhaps look at the rating systems of eBay and Amazon, or even the Silk Road escrow system, as pioneers.
The second speaker was Nam Ngo, talking about the security economics of vulnerabilites in decentralised organisations. If such an organisation were to be run entirely by software, for example on Ethereum or some similar platform, then the code is the company. The harsh lesson is TheDAO hack which cost the Ethereum ecosystem $50m; a simple time-of-check-to-time-of-use vulnerability found instant monetisation, unlike traditional hacks which needed multiple steps and delays to turn vulnerability into money. The introduction of option and futures markets brings the possibility of rapid monetisation in any case, and anonymity failure can also lead to real losses. Discussion revolved around how one might conceivably automate means of dispute resolution following exploitation of a vulnerability; there are precedents in multiplayer games and even in the government response to loopholes being discovered in tax codes.
After coffee, Hugo Jonker woke us up by discussing attacks on the academic publication process. Real-life attacks have included faking datasets, manipulating peer reviews via citation rings and citation stacking, and even wholly fake papers. (Indeed, audience members joked, is string theory a wholly fake discipline?) From a security viewpoint, when everyone else is gaming the h-index, honest effort increases quadratically, Hugo is also interested in venue metrics like impact factor. Huge distinguishes hacking 9which exploits implementation detail) from gaming (which exploits policy). Just as you have an attack surface, you have a gaming surface of attacks on a metric like the h-index or the i10-index. He discussed the possible intrusion detection strategies; anomaly detection can involve detecting outliers and comparing them with peers. He wrote some scripts and found extremely similar papers, and one case of a 2016 paper cited 50 times in 2015 (which brought laughter as a previous SPW had proceedings two years late). He’s also looking at peer analysis, rapid increases in publications or h-index, and other indications of cheating.
Tuesday’s last speaker was Jonathan Weekes, who’s working on software defined networks and investigating whether you can control your neighbour’s bandwidth. Low-costs switches might be able to cope with only 8k rules in their flow table, and cache misses cause rule churn. Openflow switches are FIFO by default, removing the oldest rule to make way for a new one. Yet this is very vulnerable to DoS, and Jonathan discussed different types. For example, in a “spray attack” you send packets to 8k destinations, flushing the flow table of your local switch and slowing down your neighbour’s network. He evaluated this o a Pica8 3297 switch with two legitimate and two hostile rackservers; a gentle flushing attack increased the ping time from 0.6ms to over 5ms, and a full-bore attack over 100ms. Yet there are no logging systems for rules with which such attacks could be detected. Are there better cache algorithms, and good ways of monitoring? Discussion centred on the difficulty of detecting and understanding DoS attacks generally.
Wednesday’s first speaker, Markus Voelp, who’s working on a new security model for SGX. The motivating problem is how to survive future progress in cryptanalysis, illustrated by the SHA-1 break. There was discussion of further motivating examples for encryption. Proactive secret sharing has been around for over 20 years, but merely refreshing keys will not be enough, especially if ciphers, protocols or hardware are compromised later. His idea is to model leaks from SGX, used to protect highly sensitive information in a protected corporate environment, but where new critical apps run alongside legacy and potentially vulnerable ones. His model is that we can protect ciphertexts; some of them may be exfiltrated, but the bandwidth for this is limited. His proposal is a ‘permanently reencrypting enclave’ which encrypts data three times using different algorithms; data are refreshed as needed by decryption and re-encryption. In discussion, I suggested that a robust framework for using multiple ciphers could have other uses, such as resolving disputes over whether to use America’s AES or China’s SM4 by using both, and by providing extra assurance against power and timing attacks; however one would have to develop and test appropriate modes of operation. Tuomas Aura pointed out that such a scheme would need to deal with chosen plaintext and chosen ciphertext attacks to protect databases.
Marios Choudary is interested in whether we can get security from disjoint paths, in a world where no CA is immune from compromise, but where we have multiple public channels such as wifi and GSM. If the adversary can do perfect and coordinated MITM attacks on all channels, then the problem’s the same as a single channel with an active attacker, but in real life the channels will be attacked in different ways, with time lags between attack behaviour. Path diversity can achieved in various ways, such as from VPNs and using cloud service providers. His proposal is that both Alice and Bob run proxies at two distant locations, say AE, BE in Europe and AU, BU in the USA; then keys are set up pairwise using authenticated encryption between AE and BE, and between AU and BU; by comparing keys, tags and ciphertexts between the different channels they can give Charlie a really hard time. In discussion it was pointed out that an active attacker could introduce delay; but then at least the attacker has to emerge from the shadows, and often situational awareness is the big soft spot. And when the attacker’s agents can’t communicate quickly enough, you can frustrate them.
Dylan Clarke kicked off the last session by explaining why end-to-end security is not enough. He’s been comparing the Estonian and Norwegian voting systems, Snapchat and Skype, which teach that one needs to consider endpoint protection, logging and economic incentives as essential complements. He’s particularly interested in the verifiability of end-to-end security. How can users act on information that they receive? How can this be applied to elections? Discussion explored the fact that it’s not just about receipt-freeness, but properties such as accountability, recoverability and resilience against fraudulent claims of fraud. Comprehensibility also matters, and that’s a lot easier with wooden ballot boxes than with e-voting.
The last speaker was Peter Ryan, whose topic was whether he could adapt human-interactive security proof (HISP) techniques to make PAKEs auditable. HISPs use an unspoofable, out-of-band channel, and have to deal with ‘under-the-radar’ attacks where the adversary tries to be the first to learn if the codes agree; he aborts if they don’t, leaving the victim to assume a network failure. Bill Roscoe had the idea of using “time-locked” crypto or puzzles as a delay wrapper to deny the first-mover any timing advantage. Password-authenticated key exchange (PAKE) protocols fortify a key exchange with a shared password that must be protected against offline guessing. Can the idea go across? While HISPs and stateless, PAKEs are stateful and a simple delay won’t work; instead Peter proposes using a stochastic fairness protocol that involves blinding and shuffling; basically a novel application of the exponentiation mixes used in some voting schemes. That’s known to be secure against passible attackers, and Peter has adapted it to block active attacks too. He is currently thinking about other applications of his new construct.