Upgrade and new theme

Regular readers may have noticed that Light Blue Touchpaper was down most of today. This was due to the blog being compromised through several WordPress vulnerabilities. I’ve now cleaned this up, restored from last night’s backups and upgraded WordPress. A downside is that our various customizations need substantial modification before working again, most notably the theme, which is based on Blix and has not been updated since WordPress 1.5. Email also will not work due to this bug. I am working on a fix to this and other problems, so please accept my apologies in the mean time.