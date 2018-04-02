PhD studentship in side-channel security

I can offer a 3.5-year PhD studentship on radio-frequency side-channel security, starting in October 2018, to applicants interested in hardware security, radio communication, and digital signal processing. Due to the funding source, this studentship is restricted to UK nationals, or applicants who have been resident in the UK for the past 10 years. Contact me for details of the project proposal.
- official advert
- Application deadline: 22 April 2018
- PhD in Computer Science — applications and admission